Salary.com Honored with 2026 BWWC Wage Equity Impact Award for Measurable Progress on Pay Equity

WALTHAM, Mass., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salary.com, the global leader in compensation data, software, and AI, has been named a 2026 Wage Equity Impact Award recipient by the Boston Women's Workforce Council and Mayor Michelle Wu. The BWWC Wage Equity Impact Awards recognize companies that are signers of the BWWC 100% Talent Compact and have demonstrated meaningful progress toward closing wage gaps within their organizations. The award was presented yesterday at the BWWC's annual ceremony, Celebrating Progress Towards Closing Wage Gaps, held at the CDS Building in Boston.

Chief Human Resources Officer Amy Dwyer accepted the award on behalf of Salary.com alongside representatives from the Mayor's Office and fellow honorees. Dwyer also participated in a panel discussion: Building Fair and Transparent Pay Structures, sharing insights on how organizations can operationalize pay equity through data, transparency, and accountability.

The recognition comes as Salary.com's own research points to a structural problem underlying pay equity efforts across Boston and beyond. According to the company's 2026 State of Pay and Compensation Practices, 74.8% of HR professionals believe employees at their organization are paid fairly, yet only 44% believe employees actually share that view. That 31-point confidence gap reflects not a failure of effort, but a lack of structural foundation and formal training: only 51.4% of organizations have a formal job architecture in place, and 22% do not use job leveling to inform their pay structure.

“We often tell employers that transparency is only as strong as the compensation practices behind it," said Amy Dwyer, Chief Human Resources Officer, Salary.com. “When pay structures are consistent, equitable, and grounded in data, transparency becomes both meaningful to employees and sustainable for the business. Receiving the Wage Equity Impact Award is especially rewarding because it reflects our commitment to applying the same principles internally that we advocate for with customers every day.”

“The Wage Equity Impact Award recognizes organizations across Greater Boston that are moving beyond intent and demonstrating measurable progress toward closing wage gaps," said Kim Borman, Executive Director, Boston Women's Workforce Council. “Recipients share a commitment to examining data, strengthening internal practices, and advancing accountability in ways that create lasting change.”

Salary.com has been a signatory of the BWWC 100% Talent Compact since 2022, a commitment by Boston-area employers to work toward equal pay and opportunity for all employees, regardless of gender or race.





About Salary.com

Founded in 1999, Salary.com helps organizations get pay right with a complete approach to compensation management. Built on a proprietary job ontology, Salary.com delivers AI software, data, and services that enable companies to define roles, benchmark jobs, manage pay structures, and make pay decisions built to last. More than 10,000 customers worldwide trust Salary.com, with insights powered by over 30,000 organizations across 140+ countries and spanning more than 1.4 million leveled job titles.

Combining pragmatic innovation in artificial intelligence with deep human expertise, Salary.com helps organizations make precise pay decisions, build trust with employees, and compete in a changing world. For more information, visit www.salary.com.

.About Boston Women’s Workforce Council

The Boston Women's Workforce Council (BWWC) facilitates a public-private partnership between the Boston Mayor and Greater Boston employers dedicated to eliminating gender and racial wage gaps. We do so by measuring, analyzing, and reporting on these gaps, and by working with over 200 employers committed to wage gap elimination and pay equity. Explore our work at thebwwc.org.

Media Contacts

Salary.com: pr@salary.com

BWWC: team@thebwwc.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/165b8805-ba77-4a95-8219-15b8aceffe90