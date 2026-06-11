Qlik Names Carahsoft North America Partner Customer Success Champion of the Year for 2025

RESTON, Va., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced it has been named by Qlik® as the North America Partner Customer Success Champion of the Year for 2025. The award was announced at Qlik Connect® 2026 and recognizes Carahsoft’s leadership in delivering outstanding customer outcomes through impactful AI, data and analytics solutions tailored to the unique demands of customers across the North America market.

The annual Qlik Regional Partner Awards recognize partners who are driving real momentum in their local markets. Winners deliver measurable outcomes and strategic value, helping customers move with confidence now, while building the data trust and operating readiness needed for an agent-driven future.

As Qlik’s Master Government Aggregator® since 2022, Carahsoft has delivered strategic sales, marketing and event support to expand the company’s reach across the Public Sector. Through targeted outreach initiatives, event coordination and onsite engagement, Carahsoft has helped drive meaningful customer connections and increase Qlik’s visibility within key Government markets.

In collaboration with Qlik’s account management and customer success teams, Carahsoft also launched a customer nurture program designed to strengthen engagement throughout the customer lifecycle and support long-term satisfaction and retention. The partnership has further supported Qlik’s Public Sector growth through initiatives including a five-part webinar series, participation in Digital Government Summits across multiple States and Qlik’s annual Public Sector Summit.

“This award reflects the kind of partner every customer wants: one who delivers impact now while preparing the organization for what’s next,” said Mike Gray, Senior Vice President, WW Channels and Alliances at Qlik. “Carahsoft is helping customers build the trust and operating readiness that agent-driven work will demand.”

“This recognition highlights the strength of our collaboration with Qlik and the invaluable role our reseller partners play in helping Government agencies unlock the full potential of data and AI,” said Alec Wyhs, Sales Director who leads the Qlik Team at Carahsoft. “Together, we are expanding access to Qlik’s AI-driven analytics and data integration solutions, empowering organizations to make faster, more informed decisions while advancing modernization and innovation initiatives across the Public Sector.”

Qlik’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303 and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 230-7445 or Qlik@carahsoft.com. Explore Qlik’s solutions here.

About Qlik

Qlik helps teams get more out of AI with data they can rely on and control. It delivers trusted data products, a powerful analytics engine, and AI agents. This helps teams reduce risk, keep operating costs in check, and scale AI responsibly as needs evolve. Used by 75% of the Fortune 500, Qlik supports customers worldwide. Qlik works with the systems and partners customers already use, so teams can stay flexible without lock-in.

Contact

Keith Parker

(512) 367-2884

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com

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