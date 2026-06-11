Dinari Launches SpaceX on HyperLiquid, Marking the First Tokenized Equity to Deploy on HyperCore

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dinari, the pioneer of custodial tokenized U.S. public equities, today announced the launch of dShares™ on Hyperliquid, bringing fully-backed tokenized equities to one of the largest trading ecosystems in digital assets. As part of the launch, SpaceX ($SPCXD) will become the first tokenized U.S. equity available for spot trading on HyperCore, making one of the world's most sought-after companies accessible through global, 24/7 onchain markets.

The launch comes amid growing global interest in U.S. capital markets, with foreign investors holding nearly $20 trillion in U.S. equities. At the same time, SpaceX's IPO is expected to become the largest U.S. public listing on record, with a proposed valuation of approximately $1.75 trillion. By bringing SpaceX to HyperCore and making it available through its global network of distribution partners, Dinari is expanding access to one of the most significant public offerings in modern market history through tokenized rails.

Hyperliquid has become a primary venue for onchain traders seeking equity exposure, but that exposure has largely been limited to perpetuals and other synthetic instruments. This launch gives traders direct spot access to U.S. equities within one of the most active trading environments onchain. By bringing equity spot markets on-venue to Hyperliquid, this launch expands access to U.S. capital markets and enables traders to hedge positions and manage equity exposures in a crypto-native environment.

"Hyperliquid has become one of the largest liquidity venues in digital assets, with millions of users and trillions of dollars in trading activity. At the same time, SpaceX is one of the most sought-after companies in the world," said Gabe Otte, Co-Founder and CEO of Dinari. "Historically, those markets have existed separately. Bringing SpaceX to HyperCore connects one of the world's most desirable assets to one of the deepest pools of onchain liquidity, creating new opportunities for access, price discovery, and capital formation."

Unlike synthetic products that provide only price exposure, dShares™ are designed to preserve the economic rights associated with the underlying security, including dividends, corporate actions, and institutional-grade trade execution.This structure enables more reliable hedging, collateralization, and capital efficiency across both traditional and onchain markets.

To support both regulated securities ownership and onchain composability, Dinari developed a new tokenization architecture for dShares™. By default, dShares™ provide holders with a protected claim to the economics of the security, redemption rights, dividends, and other ownership benefits. When dShares™ move outside a KYC-enabled environment, they automatically become restricted, with certain ownership rights withheld while the tokens move across onchain applications and marketplaces. When the asset later returns to a KYC-enabled wallet, those rights are restored. This architecture enables dShares™ to participate in permissionless markets without sacrificing the investor protections and ownership framework that underpin the asset.

About Dinari

Dinari is the creator of dShares: stocks with the flexibility of digital assets and the security of traditional equities. dShares give holders the rights and protections they expect from stocks—dividends, proxy votes, and a direct legal claim to equity—while unlocking capabilities that traditional stocks can't offer: instant settlement, 24/7 trading, and global access. Learn more at dinari.com .

Disclaimer: The content provided is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, trading advice, or any other advice. This does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any offer and sale of securities will be made only to eligible investors in compliance with applicable securities laws and regulations. Investing in stocks, bonds, cryptocurrencies, or other assets carries a high level of risk, and you may lose some or all of your initial principal. All investments involve risk, and past performance is not a guarantee of future results. We strongly suggest that you conduct their own independent research or consult with a licensed financial or tax professional before making any financial decisions.

Media Contact

Kayla Gill | VP of Marketing and Communications, Dinari | kayla.gill@dinari.com