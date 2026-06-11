Advanced Integration Technology (AIT) Completes Acquisition of Futuramic Tool & Engineering

PLANO, Texas and WARREN, Mich., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Integration Technology (AIT), the world’s largest provider of automation to the global aerospace and defense industry, announced that it completed the acquisition of Futuramic Tool & Engineering on June 1, 2026. The scope of the transaction includes Futuramic’s affiliates Sharp Tooling Solutions and Jordan Tool. John Couch will continue to lead Futuramic’s operations along with the existing management team. Transaction terms and financial details were not disclosed.

Futuramic was founded in 1955 and has over 70 years of experience as a full-service engineering, fabrication, and installation provider. Futuramic has over 600,000 ft2 of facility space with a world-class collection of large-scale fabrication and large 5-axis machining capabilities.

Futuramic is a leader in providing automation and tooling solutions for the space launch sector and the broader commercial aerospace and defense markets. While most customer engagements are subject to confidentiality agreements, Futuramic’s contributions to the Boeing Space Launch System and NASA’s Artemis rocket launches provide a glimpse into the impressive scale of its operations.

Ed Chalupa, the founder and CEO of AIT, commented, “Futuramic and its affiliates add a deep heritage of tooling expertise and an extremely talented team to the AIT portfolio of companies. The combined scale and expertise of the two companies will be able to provide rapid deployment to our customers’ most complex automation and tooling needs.”

John Couch, a third-generation owner and operator of Futuramic, commented, “The Futuramic team is excited to join the AIT family. The companies share common entrepreneurial roots and perfectly complement the strengths of one another.”

About AIT

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Advanced Integration Technology (AIT) is the world’s largest provider of automation and tooling solutions dedicated to the global aerospace and defense industry. Its primary end markets include defense aerospace, commercial aerospace, rotorcraft, eVTOL, business jets, and next-generation airframes. Automation solutions include factory layout and simulation, final assembly, major structure assembly, positioning and joining, automated guided vehicles (mobility solutions), out-of-autoclave heating solutions, drilling solutions, as well as tooling, molds, and fixtures. Onex Partners, the upper mid-market private equity platform of Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX) and Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) are minority investors in AIT.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain, without limitation, statements concerning possible or assumed future operations, performance or results preceded by, followed by or that include words such as “believes”, “expects”, “potential”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “intends”, “plans” and words of similar connotation, which would constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve significant and diverse risks and uncertainties that may cause actual operations, performance or results to be materially different from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by Canadian securities law, Onex is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein should material facts change due to new information, future events or other factors. These cautionary statements expressly qualify all forward-looking statements in this press release.

Contacts

Glenn Dobbs

Vice President, Corporate Development

Tel. +1 (312) 718-2814

Glenn.Dobbs@aint.com



