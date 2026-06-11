Burnbrae Farms® Teams Up with Canada Soccer to Launch “Eggs Get Goals™” National Activation

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the official egg partner of Canada Soccer, Burnbrae Farms® is proud to announce the launch of its national “Eggs Get Goals™” campaign; an integrated marketing activation designed to fuel Canadian fans and celebrate the power of protein during one of the biggest moments in global sport.

Timed to build excitement as Canada prepares to welcome the world for international soccer competition, the campaign brings together retail, digital, and experiential touchpoints to connect with Canadians.

“This is one of our most ambitious campaigns to date,” said Margaret Hudson, President & CEO of Burnbrae Farms. “Our team has delivered a fully integrated activation that showcases our brand on multiple platforms, from product packaging to high-impact outdoor placements, at a time when the eyes of the world are excitedly on Canada.”

A Fully Integrated National Campaign

The “Eggs Get Goals™” activation leverages Burnbrae Farms’ partnership with Canada Soccer as the official egg partner through a broad, multi-channel approach, including:

National retail activation : featuring promotional packaging showcasing Canada Soccer Men’s National Team players

: featuring promotional packaging showcasing Canada Soccer Men’s National Team players Out-of-home media : including TTC buses and a high-traffic billboard in Toronto

: including TTC buses and a high-traffic billboard in Toronto Digital and social media campaigns: amplifying partnership engagement and consumer reach including “Eat Like A Pro” series featuring Canada Soccer Men’s and Women’s National Team players

amplifying partnership engagement and consumer reach including “Eat Like A Pro” series featuring Canada Soccer Men’s and Women’s National Team players In-store marketing: including retailer flyers across Canada

including retailer flyers across Canada Experiential activation at Canada Soccer House (Toronto Harbourfront): including fan engagement and branded booth presence

including fan engagement and branded booth presence Consumer contest and digital engagement platform: connecting fans with exclusive content

A Proud Moment for Canadian Soccer

As Canada steps onto the global stage, Burnbrae Farms® is proud to stand alongside Canada Soccer as the official egg partner, celebrating the passion of fans nationwide and helping fuel the next generation of athletes.

The Megga Egg at Canada Soccer House strategy & creative led by King Ursa, packaging design led by Fish Agency, influencer strategy led by Citizen Relations and media by Wavemaker.

About Burnbrae Farms

Burnbrae Farms is the largest family-owned and operated egg business in Canada, committed to providing Canadians with sustainable, nutritious, great-tasting eggs and egg products. As a majority female owned business, we are proud to be certified as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE). For generations, the Hudson family has given back to local communities, through grassroots programs, local and national charities, enhancing the lives of Canadians, one egg at a time.

shudson@burnbraefarms.com

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