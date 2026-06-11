Sharecare wins 14 Digital Health Awards in Spring 2026 competition

ATLANTA, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharecare, the digital health enablement company that helps to improve care quality, drive better outcomes, and lower costs across the healthcare ecosystem, today announced it has won 14 Digital Health Awards in the Health Information Resource Center’s Spring 2026 competition. Now in its 28th year, the semiannual Digital Health Awards honor the best online and virtual health resources for both consumers and professionals.

Sharecare earned five Gold awards in the Spring 2026 Digital Health Awards, with its evidence-based behavioral health apps for tobacco cessation and mindful eating — Craving to Quit and Eat Right Now, respectively — receiving top honors in the mobile application category, and additional Gold-winning entries awarded for the company’s interactive patient education tools and health literacy content. Across Silver, Bronze, and Merit levels, Sharecare’s nine other awards recognized the company’s condition-specific education, with wins in categories across medical animation, social media, and video content.

“These awards reflect Sharecare’s strength in creating interactive patient health education tools and programs that inspire the next best step and improve outcomes,” said Dawn Whaley, president and chief marketing officer at Sharecare. “From helping people build healthier habits to improving their understanding of chronic conditions through immersive education and storytelling, we're honored to be recognized for solutions that empower people to take an active role in managing their health.”

Sharecare’s proprietary content and programs adhere to NCQA guidelines, which are intended to help organizations achieve the highest level of performance possible and create an environment of continuous improvement and quality enhancement. In fact, Sharecare bears the distinction of being only one of three companies in the U.S. to hold the following three-year NCQA Accreditations simultaneously: 1) Case Management for the complex case management capabilities available through its whole health advocacy solution; 2) Population Health for its platform, including programs for asthma, chronic kidney disease (CKD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), congestive heart failure (CHF), coronary artery disease (CAD), diabetes, and hypertension; and 3) Wellness and Health Promotion for its lifestyle management interventions, including coaching programs and RealAge health risk assessment.

The full list of Sharecare’s Spring 2026 Digital Health Awards is as follows:

Gold Awards

Silver Awards

Bronze Awards

Merit Awards

For more information on Sharecare’s award-winning, NCQA-accredited health and well-being platform, programs, and content, email the team at connect@sharecare.com.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is a digital healthcare company that delivers software and tech-enabled services to stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem to help improve care quality, drive better outcomes, and lower costs. Through its data-driven AI insights, evidence-based resources, and comprehensive platform – including benefits navigation, care management, home care resources, health information management, and more – Sharecare helps people easily and efficiently manage their healthcare and improve their well-being. Across its three business channels, Sharecare enables health plan sponsors, health systems and physician practices, and leading pharmaceutical brands to drive personalized and value-based care at scale. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

Media Contact:

Sharecare PR Team

PR@sharecare.com