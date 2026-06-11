Traliant Wins Gold Telly Award for Code of Conduct Training

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traliant, the expert HR compliance partner that helps organizations manage the human side of risk, today announced that its Code of Conduct training, The Code, has been honored with a Gold Telly Award in the General Education & Training category of the 47th Annual Telly Awards. The recognition celebrates excellence in video and television across all screens and highlights Traliant’s commitment to bringing cinematic storytelling to workplace training, transforming traditional compliance content into compelling learning experiences that increase proficiency and help reduce people-related risk.

The Code is an innovative, TV-style series featuring a connected cast navigating high-stakes workplace scenarios centered on real-world ethical dilemmas. The course helps employees understand how company values guide ethical behavior and equips them to identify risks, navigate complex situations, and make informed decisions that support a strong ethical culture.

“Training only works if employees engage with it and apply it in real situations," said Shelby Cooney, Chief Learning Officer at Traliant. “ In Traliant’s 2025 Code of Conduct Report, 54% of employees said ethical-decision making could be improved with training that uses more relatable, real-world examples. The Code combines high-quality production values, instructional design best practices, and cinematic storytelling to help employees recognize risks and make better decisions in real-time.”

Organizations continue to face people-related risk when employees are not equipped to recognize and respond to ethical challenges. The report also found that 57% of employees reported observing behavior that appeared to violate their company's Code of Conduct, while 39% said they did not report it. The Code reflects Traliant's commitment to helping organizations reduce people-related risk through learning experiences that build proficiency, not just drive completion.

The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television content across all screens and platforms. With nearly 14,000 entries from across the globe, the 2026 competition was the largest in the organization’s history. Winners are selected by the Telly Awards Judging Council, which includes more than 250 industry leaders from organizations such as HBO, Netflix, Google, IMAX, and the WNBA.

For more information about Traliant’s award-winning compliance training solutions, visit www.traliant.com.

About Traliant

Traliant is the expert HR compliance partner that helps reduce people-related risk by reinforcing better employee behavior and ensuring HR compliance. Trusted by more than 14,000 organizations worldwide, Traliant uniquely provides engaging, entertainment-quality content that builds proficiency and is complemented by Traliant’s legal expertise and always-on risk mitigation, with flexible, right-sized solutions for companies of all sizes and industries.

Its solutions include award-winning compliance training, microlearning, policy and handbook services, analytics and continuous learning experiences designed to support always-on HR compliance to mitigate risk. Backed by PSG and recognized on Inc.’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list for five consecutive years, Traliant continues to shape the future of HR compliance and workforce readiness.

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Reagan Bennet

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