Vector Institute and Helmholtz Munich Sign MOU to Advance International AI and Machine Learning Research

TORONTO, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vector Institute today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Helmholtz Munich, one of Germany's leading health and environmental research centres, to strengthen international collaboration in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The agreement – signed between Vector Institute and Helmholtz Munich's Computational Health Center (CHC) – establishes a formal framework for joint research, researcher exchanges, faculty affiliations, and coordinated engagement in bilateral funding programs spanning Canada and Germany.

"This partnership reflects Vector's commitment to building world-class research connections across borders," said Melissa Judd, Vice President, Research Operations and Academic Partnerships at Vector Institute. “By bringing together the complementary strengths of the research communities at Helmholtz Munich and Vector, we are uniquely positioned to apply cutting-edge artificial intelligence to advance precision medicine and accelerate biomedical discovery. We are excited by the potential of this collaboration and what our researchers can accomplish together.

"We are incredibly thrilled to build further bridges between our research communities and strengthen our ties with Canada while developing the future of AI for health," said Carsten Marr, Director of the Institute of AI for Health at the Computational Health Center, Helmholtz Munich.

The Computational Health Center at Helmholtz Munich develops applied AI and integrative machine learning methods to advance precision medicine and biomedical discovery – including approaches that span single-cell time series analysis to cohort multi-omics data at both the cellular and population level.

Under the MOU, the two institutions have committed to:

Talent Exchange and Researcher Mobility – coordinating short-term research visits, PhD exchanges and postdoctoral mobility programs to catalyze joint scientific work.

– coordinating short-term research visits, PhD exchanges and postdoctoral mobility programs to catalyze joint scientific work. Joint Research and Scientific Collaboration – co-organizing workshops, seminars and symposia and pursuing co-publications and shared research projects.

– co-organizing workshops, seminars and symposia and pursuing co-publications and shared research projects. Faculty Affiliations and Visiting Appointments – deepening mentorship and joint supervision through visiting scholar roles and affiliate researcher appointments.

– deepening mentorship and joint supervision through visiting scholar roles and affiliate researcher appointments. German-Canadian Ecosystem Building – exploring opportunities within the Canada-Germany Digital Alliance and coordinated engagement in funding mechanisms including Horizon Europe and federal research programs in both countries.





The MOU takes effect immediately and remains valid for two years, with the option to extend for an additional two-year period upon mutual agreement.

Vector Researcher to Present at HAICON 2026

In a demonstration of the partnership's early momentum, Vector Institute Applied Machine Learning Scientist (Responsible AI) Shaina Raza, PhD recently presented at the HAICON 2026 Workshop and Tutorial Day, hosted by Helmholtz Munich on June 8, 2026. Her participation was part of the session "Current Status of the Benchmarking Field: Lessons Learned from the First Half of the UNLOCK Initiative," which included speakers from institutions including KIT, DKFZ, Friedrich Schiller University Jena examining best practices for establishing benchmarks across emerging fields.

About Vector Institute The Vector Institute for Artificial Intelligence is an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to research in AI, with a focus on machine learning and deep learning. Located in Toronto, Ontario, Vector attracts world-class researchers and works with industry, academia and government to drive AI innovation and talent development in Canada. Learn more at vectorinstitute.ai.

About Helmholtz Munich – Computational Health Center Helmholtz Munich is a leading biomedical research center. Its mission is to develop breakthrough solutions for better health in a rapidly changing world. Interdisciplinary research teams focus on environmentally triggered diseases, especially the therapy and prevention of diabetes, obesity, allergies, and chronic lung diseases. With the power of artificial intelligence and bioengineering, researchers accelerate the translation to patients. The Computational Health Center develops applied AI, integrative machine learning, and mechanistic systems modeling to advance precision medicine and accelerate biomedical discovery. Bringing together expertise across computational biology, health data science, and biomedical AI, the center enables innovative research at both the cellular and population level.