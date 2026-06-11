Arizona Nonprofit Launches “America 250” Fundraiser Featuring 250 Winners to Support Childhood Blindness Research

GILBERT, Ariz., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Race Against Blindness, the Arizona-based nonprofit funding clinical trials for childhood blindness, today announced the launch of its largest fundraising campaign to date: 250 Years, 250 Winners, a seven-week fundraising campaign celebrating America's 250th anniversary while raising funds for groundbreaking vision research.

Running through August 2, the campaign will feature 250 winners and more than $250,000 in total prize value, including:

A custom-built Ford F-150 Raptor

A Ford Explorer ST

Cash prizes ranging from $100 to $10,000



This innovative campaign has multiple partner sponsors including San Tan Ford, Westcott Designs, KC HiLiTES, and 9and3 Wheels. Proceeds from the campaign will help fund research and clinical trials focused on inherited retinal diseases that cause progressive childhood blindness. The fundraising campaign is designed to celebrate freedom, generosity, and community while accelerating research for children affected by rare inherited retinal diseases, including Bardet-Biedl Syndrome (BBS) and Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP).

“This campaign is about more than vehicles and prizes,” said Steve Johnston, co-founder of A Race Against Blindness. “America’s 250th is a celebration of hope, resilience, and possibility. We wanted to create something bold and exciting that also helps fund research capable of changing the lives of children facing blindness.”

Founded in Gilbert, Arizona by Steve and Kristina Johnston after their son Luke was diagnosed with BBS, A Race Against Blindness has become a prominent nonprofit organization in the inherited retinal disease community.

Since launching in 2023, the organization has granted more than $6.1 million directly toward clinical trial research through innovative fundraising campaigns across the United States and Canada.

“We’ve seen firsthand how communities and businesses can come together around a meaningful mission,” said Kristina Johnston, co-founder of A Race Against Blindness. “The America 250 campaign is designed to celebrate our country while bringing real hope to families awaiting treatments and clinical trial opportunities.”

The campaign will conclude with a livestreamed winner announcement event in August.

To enter or learn more, visit: www.ARaceAgainstBlindness.org.

About A Race Against Blindness

A Race Against Blindness is an Arizona-based nonprofit organization dedicated to funding research and clinical trials aimed at preventing and treating childhood blindness caused by inherited retinal diseases. Founded in 2023 by Gilbert parents Steve and Kristina Johnston after their son Luke was diagnosed with Bardet-Biedl Syndrome, the organization has now granted more than $6.1 million toward promising vision research initiatives.

A Race Against Blindness has gained national visibility through its highly engaged digital community, which now includes over 500,000 followers across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

Since 2024, A Race Against Blindness has earned the prestigious Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency, the highest level of recognition for nonprofit accountability and transparency. The organization is also honored to maintain more than 4,300 independent Trustpilot reviews with a 4.9-star rating, reflecting the trust and enthusiasm of its growing community of supporters.

Media Contact:

Dr. Steve Johnston

Co-Founder

Steve@ARaceAgainstBlindness.org

