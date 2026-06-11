GoNetspeed Expands Fiber Network to East Brunswick as Part of $13.6M Regional Investment

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoNetspeed, the Northeast’s largest independent fiber internet provider, today announced that construction is underway on its 100% fiber internet network in East Brunswick. The expansion is part of GoNetspeed’s broader $13.6 million regional investment to bring fiber internet access to more than 10,500 homes and businesses throughout South River and East Brunswick. As construction progresses, East Brunswick residents and businesses will soon gain access to symmetrical multigigabit speeds powered by GoNetspeed’s growing fiber network.

With construction now underway, GoNetspeed anticipates the first households and businesses to be connected as early as this fall. East Brunswick residents and businesses interested in learning more about GoNetspeed can visit gonetspeed.com/nj/east-brunswick.

“We’re excited to bring GoNetspeed’s 100% fiber network to East Brunswick,” said Richard Clark, GoNetspeed CEO. “Reliable, high-speed internet is essential to how people live, work, and do business today. Our investment in East Brunswick will provide residents and businesses with the connectivity they need today while supporting the community’s growth and success for years to come.”

With GoNetspeed’s growing momentum in New Jersey, East Brunswick is among the latest communities joining GoNetspeed’s expanding fiber network, following the company’s recent construction kick-off on its South River expansion. GoNetspeed is continuing to expand greater internet choice for residents and businesses while growing its presence across New Jersey, its 11th state of operation.

As GoNetspeed expands its fiber network across the Northeast, more communities are gaining access to 100% fiber-optic internet designed to meet the demands of modern life. With ultra-fast symmetrical speeds, exceptional reliability, and future-ready infrastructure, GoNetspeed is enabling residents, businesses, and communities to stay connected while building a stronger digital future.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is accelerating the expansion of its fiber networks across 11 states, including New Jersey through an initial $110 million expansion for the state. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 6 Gbps. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the Northeast and is nationally recognized for ISP gaming speeds. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

Media Contact:

Katie Bartholomai

502.821.6784

Katie@RunSwitchPR.com

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