Ship4wd Earns 2026 “Overall Digital Freight Shipping Solution Provider of the Year” Recognition from SupplyTech Breakthrough

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplyTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services in the supply chain technology and logistics industry around the globe, today announced that Ship4wd , the end-to-end supply chain & logistics platform for SMBs, has been selected as the winner of the "Overall Digital Freight Shipping Solution Provider of the Year" award in the 5th annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Backed by ZIM Group, a top 10 global carrier with 80 years of shipping expertise, Ship4wd merges the reliability of an industry leader with a seamless online platform that puts SMBs in control of their international shipping. The recognition follows a year of expansion headlined by the November 2025 launch of a new and innovative sourcing platform that gives SMBs direct access to parts of China’s ultra-competitive wholesale marketplace.

Traditionally limited to domestic buyers and requiring Chinese language fluency and local payment methods, the marketplace has been opened up to international SMBs through Ship4wd's fully English interface, USD pricing and international payment support. Buyers source directly from verified Chinese factories - accessing factory-direct pricing, vetted suppliers, and low minimum order quantities - with discovery, communication, inspection, payment and shipping integrated into a single platform. Every order is photographed at Ship4wd's China warehouse for buyer approval before payment is released from escrow.

Beyond sourcing, Ship4wd’s global freight forwarding network ships directly from manufacturers to U.S. business addresses, warehouses and fulfillment centers like Amazon FBA and Walmart WFS, with real-time rate quotes, multi-mode options and customs clearance built in. The combined sourcing and logistics offering evolves Ship4wd from a digital freight forwarder into an end-to-end sourcing and trading platform, giving smaller players the supply chain efficiency historically available only to large enterprises.

“SMBs have always operated on the margins of global trade, paying more, waiting longer and absorbing risks that large enterprises never see, and we built Ship4wd to change that equation,” said Carmit Glik, CEO of Ship4wd. “Offering digital sourcing, shipping, and financing experience with live human support together in one platform, we have given small businesses an end-to-end commercial infrastructure that compresses weeks of coordination into a single workflow. We are honored that SupplyTech Breakthrough has recognized that work.”

The mission of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global supply chain landscape through technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies, technologies and solutions redefining how supply chain businesses operate, engage partners and drive growth. From procurement and omnichannel logistics to AI-driven analytics, automation and last-mile innovation, these breakthrough solutions are enabling supply chain companies to adapt faster, operate smarter and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

“Global sourcing and freight forwarding have historically been two separate, fragmented disciplines, and the cost of bridging them has fallen squarely on small and mid-sized businesses,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. “Ship4wd is one of the few platforms that has genuinely closed that gap, pairing direct access to verified Chinese suppliers with a global freight network and live human support on a single dashboard. We are proud to recognize Ship4wd as our 2026 Overall Digital Freight Shipping Solution Provider of the Year winner.”

As tariffs and shifting trade policies continue to reshape global commerce for small businesses, Ship4wd continues to extend its platform across sourcing, logistics, payments and marketplace integrations, helping more SMBs source and ship with the operational control that larger competitors have long taken for granted.

About SupplyTech Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in supply chain and logistics technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of SupplyTech companies and products in categories including Inventory Management, Supply Chain Visibility, Transportation Management, Material Handling, IoT and Robotics, and more. For more information visit SupplyTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Ship4wd

Ship4wd is an end-to-end supply chain & logistics platform for small and mid-sized businesses, offering integrated freight forwarding, B2B sourcing, trade financing and more in one streamlined platform. Backed by the ZIM Group, a top 10 global carrier with 80 years of shipping expertise, Ship4wd merges the proven reliability of an industry leader with a seamless online platform that puts SMBs in control of their international shipping. Through its all-in-one platform, Ship4wd’s SMB clients can quote, book, and track air and ocean freight shipments in minutes. With 24/7 live expert support, guaranteed shipment visibility, and flexible payment options, Ship4wd helps SMBs source and move goods faster, smarter, and with complete confidence. Learn more at ship4wd.com .

Media Contact:

Bryan Vaughn

SupplyTech Breakthrough

bryan@supplytechbreakthrough.com

949.529.4120