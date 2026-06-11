Ferrellgas Vice President and Head of Retail Ray Galan Sworn In as Treasurer of the National Propane Gas Association

LIBERTY, Mo., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas, one of the nation’s largest propane distributors, today announced that Ray Galan, Vice President and Head of Retail, was sworn in earlier this week in Washington, D.C. at the 2026 Annual & Mid-Year Board of Directors Meeting and Propane Days as Treasurer of the National Propane Gas Association (NPGA). The milestone caps a career-long journey for Galan, that began at the front lines of retail propane and now places him on NPGA’s officer leadership path.

Built From the Ground Up

Galan joined Ferrellgas in 1996 as a University of California, Davis Managerial Economics graduate and former Aggie football player, and never left. Nearly three decades later, he leads the company’s retail operations, including sales, customer service, and marketing, with a philosophy anchored in safety, operational excellence, and growth.

His appointment builds on deep industry service, including Chairman of the Western Propane Gas Association (2017), President of the Nevada Propane Dealers Association (2023–2025), and NPGA Board and Executive Committee member since 2024.

“Few people understand this industry the way Ray does and watching him step into this role is one of those moments that reminds me why the people of Ferrellgas are our greatest strength. Ray is exactly who our industry needs at this moment,” said Ferrellgas President and CEO Tamria Zertuche.

For Galan, the role is a chance to represent the people who make propane work every day. "This opportunity is about advocating for our people, our customers, and the communities that depend on propane every day. Propane is a part of the energy conversation and as the nation’s needs for more energy expand, propane provides the fuel to meet that need," said Galan.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino propane exchange brand is sold at about 65,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million Class A Units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed an Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2025, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2025. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com. For more information, follow Ferrellgas on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Contact: Communications@Ferrellgas.com

About the National Propane Gas Association (NPGA)

The National Propane Gas Association (NPGA) is the national trade association representing the U.S. propane industry. NPGA membership includes small business owners and large corporations engaged in the retail marketing of propane gas, appliances, and equipment; producers and wholesalers of propane; and manufacturers and distributors of propane gas equipment and appliances. With a focus on safety, education, and advocacy, NPGA is dedicated to advancing the propane industry and promoting its use as a clean, reliable, and versatile energy source. For more information, visit NPGA.