Drucker + Falk Brings Together 400+ Volunteers Across 24 Events for Fourth Annual Clean-Up Initiative





NEWPORT NEWS, Va., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marking the fourth consecutive year of its highly successful company-wide beautification campaign, Drucker + Falk (DF), a premier national multifamily management firm, has announced the widespread community impact of this season's environmental initiative. Building on its previous role as a Keep America Beautiful (KAB) Ambassador, Drucker + Falk increased its commitment this year by becoming an official "Partner for Change," supported by a $10,000 corporate donation. This partnership integrates DF into the national Greatest American Cleanup campaign, utilizing the firm’s multi-state volunteer teams to help build cleaner, greener, and more beautiful spaces. With volunteer events running throughout April and May, DF teams worked to improve local communities ahead of America’s milestone 250th Birthday on July 4, 2026.

The core focus of this year's initiative is making a direct difference in the neighborhoods and regions DF serves. The annual "Day of Giving" program provides all employees with a day off with full pay when serving a philanthropic cause of their choice. While the Greatest American Cleanup is the largest corporate-organized initiative the firm sponsors each year, employees maintain the autonomy to select any charity that resonates with them. The fact that over 400 team members voluntarily chose to dedicate their hours to these cleanup events reflects strong internal alignment and an organic desire across the company to give back.

This annual initiative is open to all Drucker + Falk personnel, drawing participation from every level of the organization. By providing corporate organization and paid time off simultaneously, DF enabled over 400 volunteers—including executive leadership, corporate office staff, regional managers, and onsite property teams—stepped away from their daily operational roles to work together to make America more beautiful. To date, these teams have contributed over 1,500 volunteer hours to clean and restore local ecosystems, public parks, nature trails, urban farms, and coastal beaches. These efforts resulted in the removal of 325 bags of trash and debris across Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Maryland, Ohio, and Florida.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone at Drucker + Falk for bringing such great energy to the Greatest American Cleanup,” said Erin Slaughter, Director of Development at Keep America Beautiful. “After serving as a fantastic Campaign Ambassador last year, it’s exciting to see DF deepen their commitment as an official Partner for Change. Their employees choosing to spend their Day of Giving volunteering in local communities demonstrates meaningful stewardship.”

The extensive schedule included 24 distinct events, with 12 throughout Virginia, 6 across North Carolina, and individual regional initiatives spanning South Carolina, Maryland, Ohio, and Florida. These efforts targeted a diverse mix of community spaces, combining large-scale litter removal with other improvement projects. Volunteer tasks ranged from clearing nature trails and public beaches of heavy debris to painting and refreshing properties. Teams also provided specialized facility and pasture maintenance for local agricultural and equestrian non-profits, taking on vital projects like fence installation, shelter repairs, and equipment organization to support these community spaces.

"What began as a localized effort has grown into something our entire company looks forward to every year," said Guy Buck, President, Drucker + Falk. "The momentum behind this initiative just keeps building. Participation from our teams has increased every single year, culminating in 2026 being the biggest turnout we've ever had. It’s incredibly rewarding to see that collective impact grow."

Wendy Drucker, Managing Director for Drucker + Falk, emphasized that the internal cultural benefits of the initiative are just as important as the external environmental impacts.

"Our daily responsibility to optimize property performance for our clients and provide great living experiences for our residents is a natural progression to how we care for the broader community," Drucker stated. "Aligning with Keep America Beautiful as a Partner for Change allows us to back our hands-on efforts with national organizational support. Working together to improve these spaces builds real connections across our teams and highlights a shared commitment that runs through our entire organization."

The Keep America Beautiful-inspired initiative is one component of Drucker + Falk’s broader, year-round philanthropic efforts, which include localized donation drives, financial support for regional non-profits, community garden installations, and meal-service sponsorships.

For more information about Keep America Beautiful and their environmental initiatives, visit their website at kab.org .

ABOUT DRUCKER + FALK

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full-service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 43,000 apartment homes and 3,000,000 square feet of office, retail, and industrial space in nine states. Drucker + Falk specializes in multifamily and commercial property management, developing new multifamily properties, repositioning multifamily assets, and creating upscale, unique apartment communities. To learn more, visit Drucker + Falk.

MEDIA ASSETS: High-resolution action photography of volunteer teams in the field, alongside the official 2026 single-page Impact Summary Report, can be viewed and downloaded directly here .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Name: Amanda McCrowell

Email: am@two17.co

Phone: 757-406-1187

NOTE TO EDITORS: Individual regional event details, regional participant numbers, localized regional data, and interview availability with local market managers across Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Maryland, Ohio, and Florida are available upon request.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/062fba99-e5a5-461d-b489-fd4243dc746d