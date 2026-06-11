NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Menletics is a fitness app helping men build strength and consistency with military calisthenics, without equipment or a gym. The program delivers a personalized bodyweight workout plan that adapts to each user's fitness level and goals. Short guided sessions, structured progression, habit tracking, and daily challenges turn home workouts into a routine that actually sticks.

A Home Workout for Men, Built on Military Discipline

Menletics builds each plan around the user's fitness level, schedule, and goals. The program uses bodyweight training only, so no equipment is needed. Workouts follow military calisthenics principles – short, structured sessions designed to support fat loss and build lean muscle over time. Plans adjust as users progress, from calisthenics for beginners to advanced full-body routines.

"Bodyweight training works because it grows as you get stronger. Our job is to keep the structure simple enough that men actually stick with it," said Josh Bennett, Scientific Advisor at Menletics.

Key Features

Built for busy professionals, complete beginners, and experienced lifters replacing the gym with bodyweight training, one Menletics app covers a range of use cases:

Personalized military calisthenics plan: hundreds of short, guided sessions that support fat loss, build muscle, and improve overall health

Meal plans: a personalized meal plan built around each user's goals

Trackers: daily habit trackers for workouts, hydration, and wellness that keep progress visible

Challenges: hand-selected challenges that improve lifestyle and routine

Exclusive content: new articles and videos on strength, discipline, and recovery

Audio and video content: guided routines created to fit any schedule

Content spans military fitness fundamentals, full-body progressions, and sustainable habit formation. For users who want to go further, optional add-on features accelerate strength, discipline, and long-term progress.

Transparent Billing and Reliable Support

Menletics app reviews consistently highlight the brand's transparency. Pricing and plan details are presented clearly before purchase, renewal terms are straightforward, and subscription management is simple. The customer support team is responsive, resolving billing or technical issues quickly.

Conclusion

This Menletics app review confirms Menletics as a military calisthenics app built around each user's fitness level, schedule, and goals. Menletics is available now – get your plan.

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