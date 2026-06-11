Athlon Family Office Announces Speakers and Sponsors for Upcoming Elite Family Office Sports Summit June 23–24

Boca Raton, FL, USA, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athlon Family Office today announced an impressive lineup of speakers, sponsors, and industry leaders participating in the upcoming Elite Family Office Sports Summit, taking place June 23–24 in Boca Raton, Florida.

The Elite Family Office Sports Summit will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, and private networking opportunities covering topics including sports ownership, private equity, venture capital, athlete investing, media and entertainment, emerging technologies, and strategic partnerships across the global sports ecosystem.

“We are excited to welcome an outstanding group of speakers, sponsors, and attendees who represent some of the most influential voices in sports, investing, and business,” said De Anna Guerreiro, CEO, Athlon Family Office. “The summit is designed to foster meaningful connections and facilitate opportunities among leaders who are shaping the future of sports and capital markets.”

We are excited to confirm the following speakers:

Neil Barlow, Clifford Chance

Andrew Checketts, Cynosure|Checketts Sports Capital

Charles Baker, co-chairs Sidley’s Entertainment, Sports and Media industry group who represented the NFL, NBA, MLB, MLS. NHL, NWSL, and multiple European sports teams

Alyssa Levy, Sidley Entertainment and Sports Group

Doug Raetz, Cofounder/CEO, True Capital Management and Cresset Sports & Entertainment

Heather Goodman, Co -Founder, True Capital Management

Chris Kelly, Co-Owner, Sacramento Kings NBA team

Steven Young, Sr. Director Corp Development, FC Cincinnati

Peter Duffy, Director of Investments and Partner, Radcliffe Capital Management

Jaclyn Gardner, Head of Investor Relations, Radcliffe Capital Management

Wayne Kimmel, Founder, SeventySix Capital

Marley Hughes, Magnolia Hill Partners

Bob Malandro, Managing Partner, Whitecap Sports

Chris Hetherington, Former NFL player and Partner, Fathead

Leonard Marshall, Former NFL player

Trevor McClain-Duer, Managing Director, Trellus

Dan Mendelson, Rockefeller Capital Management

Parker Graham, Former NFL Player

Matt LaPorta Former MLB Player and Partner, True Up Capital Advisors

Gary Forbes, Former NBA player

Travis Key, Co-Founder PAC

Leonard Marshall, Former NFL player

Mihir Kumar, Sharp Alpha Advisors

Joey Levy, Founder, Betr

Jeff Ransdell, Fuel Ventures

Hans Kaspersetz, Oralucent

Bob Jacquart, Copper Peak & Stormy Kromer

Vince Nystrom, Founder, Superior Innovaatio

Athlon Family Office is also pleased to recognize its Sponsors, whose leadership and commitment to innovation are helping drive opportunities across sports ownership, athlete investing, private markets, media, technology, and professional sports.

Clifford Chance (Diamond Sponsor)

Cynosure

Checketts Sports Capital

Cresset Sports & Entertainment

FC Cincinnati

Sidley Austin LLP

Radcliffe Capital Management

SeventySix Capital

Trellus

Rockefeller Capital Management

Fuel Ventures

Betr

Sharp Alpha Advisors

Pro Athlete Community (PAC)

Fathead

Sheltair Aviation Services

Oralucent

Copper Peak





Source: Attendees at the 2025 Elite Family Office Sports Summit. Chip Paucek left of De Anna Guerreiro, CEO, Athlon Family Office, center with Former Pro Athletes, Bronson Kaufusi, Jermon Bushrod, James Anderson, Greg Joseph, Brad Jones, Micheal Carter Willliams, Whitney Mercilus, Malcolm Lemmons, Parker Graham, Mark Ingram II, Kenny Anunike, C.J. Sapong, Brandon Miller.

Registration & Event Information

To request an invitation, register, or learn more about the Elite Family Office Sports Summit, visit: https://luma.com/tkud4z5a. Note: Complimentary registration is available exclusively for speakers and sponsors included on the June 23–24, 2026 agenda.

About the Summit

The 2nd Annual Elite Family Office Sports Summit is a premier invitation-only gathering focused on connecting family offices, institutional investors, professional athletes, sports executives, and emerging sports technology innovators. The summit serves as a platform for relationship-building, strategic investment opportunities, and thought leadership at the intersection of sports, finance, media, and technology.

For speaking opportunities, sponsorship information, or VIP attendance inquiries, attendees are encouraged to contact the summit organizers directly. Visit https://athlonfo.com/

About Athlon Family Office

Athlon Family Office is a multi-family office and investment platform built to serve professional athletes, entertainers, and select family offices with tailored access to institutional-quality investment opportunities, financial education, and long-term legacy planning.Investing into pro sport franchises (NFL/NBA/MLB/NHL) and all things sports.

Founded by a team of entrepreneurs, alternative investment professionals, and former athletes, Athlon was created to address the unique challenges that high-performance individuals face when transitioning from earned income in sports or entertainment into sustainable, long-term wealth creation. The firm operates with a “for athletes, by athletes” philosophy, combining real-world experience with institutional investment expertise.

Media Contact

De Anna Guerreiro

CEO

info@athlonfo.com