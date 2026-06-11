Victoria’s Secret & Co. Shareholders Decisively Re-Elect All Nine Company Director Nominees

Outcome reflects strong shareholder support for full Board, Company’s Path to Potential strategy and continued momentum under CEO Hillary Super

Independent Chair Donna James received support from over 99% of the votes cast, excluding votes cast by BBRC, based on preliminary results

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victoria’s Secret & Co. (“VS&Co” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VSXY) today announced that, based on the preliminary voting results at the Company’s 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, shareholders voted to re-elect all nine of VS&Co’s director nominees, including Independent Chair Donna James, to the Company’s Board of Directors.

The preliminary results indicate Ms. James received the approval of over 99% of the votes cast, excluding the votes cast by BBRC International Pte Limited (“BBRC”), which waged a proxy contest against the re-election of Ms. James and voted against all Company director nominees other than CEO Hillary Super. As a percentage of all votes cast, Ms. James was re-elected with over 83% approval. Each of the Company’s other director nominees received the approval of at least 96% of the votes cast excluding votes cast by BBRC, or at least 81% of all votes cast.

VS&Co issued the following statement:

“We thank shareholders for their overwhelming support in electing all nine of the Company’s director nominees. Today’s outcome is a decisive statement of support for the current Board leadership from VS&Co’s shareholders. It also recognizes the substantial progress, outperformance and value creation delivered under the Path to Potential strategy and reaffirms shareholder confidence in our Board’s continued oversight of that strategy.

With strong momentum across the business, including recent first quarter 2026 results that significantly exceeded top- and bottom-line guidance, we are confident VS&Co is well positioned for long-term success. We appreciate the engagement and support of our shareholders and remain focused on executing our Path to Potential strategy and building on the progress we have achieved to date.”

The results announced today, as summarized in this press release, are considered preliminary and subject to change until the final voting results are tabulated and certified by the independent inspector of election. Victoria’s Secret & Co. will report the final voting results on a Form 8-K that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSXY) is a specialty retailer of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, apparel, sport and swim as well as award-winning prestige fragrances and body care. VS&Co is comprised of market leading brands, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, that strive to inspire confidence, spark joy and celebrate sexy. Additionally, Adore Me, our digital intimates brand serves women across budgets and lifestyles. We are committed to empowering our more than 30,000 associates across a global footprint of approximately 1,420 retail stores in approximately 70 countries.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which may be identified by words such as “estimate,” “commit,” “will,” “target,” “forecast,” “goal,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “strive,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “continue,” “potential” or the negative of these words and any similar expressions, involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others: general economic conditions, inflation, and changes in consumer confidence and consumer spending patterns; market disruptions; uncertainty in the global trade environment, including tariffs and retaliatory measures; our ability to successfully implement our strategic plan; leadership changes and turnover in key positions; our ability to source, produce, distribute and sell merchandise globally, including risks related to geopolitical conflicts, supply chain disruptions (and related pricing impacts), currency fluctuations and labor disputes; fluctuations in freight, product input and energy costs; cybersecurity risks and our ability to maintain data security and privacy; shareholder activism matters; and other risks and uncertainties described in “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 20, 2026.

All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release. Except as may be required by law, we assume no obligation to make publicly available any update or other revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Victoria’s Secret & Co.:

Investor Relations:

investorrelations@victoria.com,

Media Relations:

Edelman Smithfield

VSCO@edelmansmithfield.com