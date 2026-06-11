National Fuel Increases Dividend Rate for 56th Consecutive Year

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) today approved an increase in the dividend on the Company’s common stock, raising the quarterly rate from 53.5 cents per share as approved in June 2025 to 55.5 cents per share, an increase of 4%. This represents an annual rate of $2.22 per share.

National Fuel has paid dividends for 124 consecutive years and has increased its annual dividend for 56 straight years.

This dividend is payable July 15, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2026. The Company has approximately 95.0 million shares of common stock outstanding. It has no preferred stock outstanding.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas assets across three operating segments: Integrated Upstream and Gathering, Pipeline and Storage, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.

Investor Contact: Natalie Fischer | 716-857-7315

Media Contact: Karen Merkel | 716-857-7654