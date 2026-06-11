Lakeside Software Named as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Employee Experience Management Tools for Third Consecutive Year

BOSTON, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeside Software , the industry-leading digital employee experience (DEX) engineering company, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Employee Experience Management Tools. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that assessed the company's completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Technology performance has become a business imperative. As employees become increasingly dependent on digital tools, organizations need greater visibility into the health of their technology environments and the ability to address issues before they impact productivity. Lakeside's SysTrack platform provides continuous visibility into endpoint performance, helping IT teams identify, diagnose, and resolve issues before they disrupt work.

From Reactive IT to Measurable Performance

The DEX market is at an inflection point. IT leaders are no longer expected to simply respond to technology issues; they're expected to deliver technology performance as a measurable business outcome.

While many DEX tools begin with a reported problem, SysTrack starts with what is happening at the endpoint. Its depth of telemetry provides the context needed to identify root causes, not just symptoms, while low-code workflow orchestration helps automate remediation. The result is a proactive operating model that continuously measures digital experience against defined service objectives and resolves issues before they disrupt work.

Every application failure, degraded device, or poor digital experience impacts employee productivity. Lakeside believes the future of DEX lies in turning endpoint intelligence into measurable business performance, and that's what SysTrack was built to do.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Employee Experience Tools, Dan Wilson, Stuart Downes, Robin Milton-Schonemann, 08, June, 2026

Gartner Methodology, Magic Quadrant

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Lakeside Software

Lakeside Software is the pioneer of AI-powered digital employee experience (DEX), enabling IT to move from reactive support to proactive, strategic operations. With its flagship platform, SysTrack, and suite of tools for autonomous service desk operations, SysTrack AI, Lakeside transforms high-resolution, first-party telemetry into predictive insights and automated resolutions—empowering enterprises to reduce downtime, accelerate issue resolution, and deliver exceptional digital experiences across endpoints, edge, and OT environments. Trusted by global enterprises and service providers, SysTrack scales to estates with over one million endpoints, reducing IT costs, preventing failures, and driving smarter decisions through unparalleled visibility. Lakeside is designing the future of DEX—because in today’s hybrid, distributed, and AI-driven world, IT matters. Learn more at https://systrack.ai

Media Contact: