Fuel Cell Market Expected to Reach USD 18.16 Billion by 2030 | CAGR 26.3%

Delray Beach, FL, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Fuel Cell Industry size is projected to reach USD 18.16 billion by 2030 from USD 5.66 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecasted period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The industry growth trajectory driven by the increasing trend of switching to low-emission and sustainable energy solutions for transportation, power generation, and industrial uses. The current supportive broader political environment, decarbonization targets, and hydrogen infrastructure are enabling expansion in the level of adoption. Fuel cell technology is advancing, leading to improved efficiencies, the development of new materials, and reduced costs. This progress will allow it to expand beyond industrialized nations into other regions. As demand rises, major organizations are increasing their global presence through manufacturing, partnerships, and more comprehensive service options.

Fuel cell infrastructure development activity is ongoing both regionally and globally due to strong government support, funding programs, and collaborative public–private ventures across key regions, as well as policies and incentives with similar objectives around decarbonization, the use of hydrogen, and clean energy resources. Collectively, these factors are driving a continuous growth trajectory for the fuel cell market and embedding fuel cell technologies as key enablers of a global energy transition to achieve net-zero and clean power objectives worldwide.

Fuel Cell Industry Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2030

2024 Market Size: USD 4.50 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 18.16 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 26.3%

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The Fuel Cell Industry is expanding due to increased global fuel cell installations. Additionally, the renewed effort toward rapid decarbonization suggests that fuel cells are the foundation of a systematic, low-emission energy solution. Overall, the investment increase in manufacturing facilities and supply-chain networks has allowed the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific to become key players for fuel cell manufacturing and hydrogen transport. The geopolitical landscape favors hydrogen technologies due to energy independence and the call for diversification, leading to energy security. The US Inflation Reduction Act and Europe’s Hydrogen Strategy are two examples of policies pushing toward rapid deployment and displacing fossil fuel power sources. All of these factors are accelerating the development and deployment of fuel cell systems as key components of resilient, clean energy portfolios worldwide.

Based on Component

A fuel cell stack is the core component of a fuel cell system, where electrochemical reactions occur to generate electricity. It is composed of several critical parts that work in unison to ensure efficient performance. The most fundamental elements of the stack are the individual cells, which consist of an anode, a cathode, and an electrolyte membrane. Each cell generates a small amount of voltage, and multiple cells are stacked together to achieve the desired power output. Interconnects are placed between the cells to electrically connect them in series while also distributing fuel and oxidant gases evenly.

The small-scale Fuel Cell Market (up to 200 kW) continues to dominate, by size, driven by a growing demand for flexible and decentralized clean energy solutions. This segment has gained significant momentum through various applications, including stationary, portable, and mobility uses. In 2023, many small-sized systems were installed worldwide, particularly in residential, backup power, and light-commercial applications across the Asia Pacific region, Europe, and North America. These systems are characterized by their ability to generate energy on-site, reducing dependence on grid power and producing lower emissions. This makes them particularly attractive for urban, remote, or off-grid environments. The small-scale segment is experiencing remarkable growth due to key features such as modularity, ease of integration, and the ability to meet specific energy demands. Advancements in technology, including hybrid integration with renewables, smart controls, and cloud diagnostics systems, enhance these energy systems' operational efficiency and reliability. Unique advantages such as flexibility, scalability, and competitive costs position these electricity generators as key components of distributed energy strategies and broader decarbonization efforts.

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List of Key Players in Fuel Cell Industry:

Bloom Energy (US),

Plug Power Inc. (US),

AISIN CORPORATION (Japan),

Doosan Fuel Cell Co., Ltd. (South Korea),

and SFC Energy AG (Germany)

North America: Second-largest Fuel Cell Industry

The United States leads in deployment and research and development investments. Companies such as Plug Power and Bloom Energy are increasing their production capacity and working with other industries to expand fuel cell use in data centers, logistics, and mass transport. Federal initiatives such as the Inflation Reduction Act, along with state programs in California and New York, offer incentives for hydrogen production and fuel cell integration. Canada is also advancing its hydrogen infrastructure and fuel cell vehicle technology, supported by national decarbonization efforts. With growing investment interest and an evolving supply chain, North America is set to play an important role in promoting the global use of fuel cells and the shift to clean energy.

Key Findings of the Study:

March 2025: Doosan Fuel Cell Co., Ltd., in collaboration with Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP), Airrane, and KECC, developed and demonstrated Korea’s first carbon capture technology specifically for hydrogen fuel cells, aiming to make hydrogen power generation more environmentally friendly. This project involved redesigning hydrogen fuel cells, integrating membrane capture systems, and installing these technologies at the Maritime Industry Cluster Harbor in Yeosu Gwangyang Port, with pilot operations completed by January 2025.

December 2024: Bloom Energy partnered with HPS Investment Partners and Industrial Development Funding to fund clean energy projects. Through this partnership, they secured around USD 125 million to support the deployment of Bloom’s Energy Servers and microgrid solutions. The goal is to provide reliable, low-emission power to customers through Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), allowing them to access energy without upfront costs. This collaboration helps Bloom grow its project pipeline while giving HPS and IDF new opportunities to invest in clean energy solutions.

October 2024: SFC Energy AG completed the acquisition of Ballard Power Systems Europe A/S’s small stationary hydrogen fuel cell business, including intellectual property, customer contracts, and service agreements. This strategic move enhances SFC's portfolio with 1.7 kW and 5 kW PEM fuel cell solutions, expanding its presence in Northern Europe. The acquisition adds approximately 400 installed systems across Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Finland, providing a solid foundation for market expansion.

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