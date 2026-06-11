Next Week: Kashable Co-Founder and CEO Rishi Kumar to Present at Pensions & Investments Retirement Income Solutions Event

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Kumar will join the panel titled “A Holistic Response to Real-World Needs” along with total rewards and retirement executives from Temple University Health Systems, Perdue Farms, Vanguard, DENSO and AON. Kumar will share what role financial wellness programs play in helping individuals achieve financial security, especially as they seek to save for retirement in the face of greater longevity, economic pressures, and fluctuating market conditions.



An engineer, innovator, and serial entrepreneur who has built his career creating value at the nexus of technology and finance, Kumar is the co-founder and co-CEO of Kashable, the financial wellness company that brings a fresh approach to consumer lending by providing it as an employee benefit. At Kashable, he is responsible for overseeing its technology, product development, credit, and operations. He is also the co-founder of Coral Capital Solutions, a commercial finance company specializing in factoring and asset-based lending. Named a Top 50 Technology Innovator by Employee Benefit News, he has been honored three times as one of Goldman Sachs’ Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at their Builders and Innovators Summit.