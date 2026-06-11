Next Week: Kashable Co-Founder and CEO Rishi Kumar to Present at Pensions & Investments Retirement Income Solutions Event

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|Who:
|Rishi Kumar, co-founder and co-CEO of New York City-based Kashable, a mission-driven fintech platform Redefining Credit for Working AmericansTM,
|What:
|Will present at the P&I Retirement Income Solutions event.
|When:
|Tuesday, June 16, 2026
|2:50 p.m. ET
|Where:
|@Ease 1345
|1345 Avenue of the Americas (6th Avenue)
|New York, NY
|Details:
|Kumar will join the panel titled “A Holistic Response to Real-World Needs” along with total rewards and retirement executives from Temple University Health Systems, Perdue Farms, Vanguard, DENSO and AON. Kumar will share what role financial wellness programs play in helping individuals achieve financial security, especially as they seek to save for retirement in the face of greater longevity, economic pressures, and fluctuating market conditions.
An engineer, innovator, and serial entrepreneur who has built his career creating value at the nexus of technology and finance, Kumar is the co-founder and co-CEO of Kashable, the financial wellness company that brings a fresh approach to consumer lending by providing it as an employee benefit. At Kashable, he is responsible for overseeing its technology, product development, credit, and operations. He is also the co-founder of Coral Capital Solutions, a commercial finance company specializing in factoring and asset-based lending. Named a Top 50 Technology Innovator by Employee Benefit News, he has been honored three times as one of Goldman Sachs’ Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at their Builders and Innovators Summit.
About Kashable
Kashable is a financial technology company that provides access to Socially Responsible Credit® and financial wellness solutions for employees, offered as a voluntary benefit. Kashable’s platform is available to over 4 million employees across hundreds of large employers nationwide. Founded in 2013, Kashable leverages innovative technology to improve the financial well-being of working Americans with a commitment to both reliability and affordability. Kashable offers a fast responsible alternative for employees who may otherwise turn to borrow from retirement plans, high-interest credit cards, or other high-cost options to bridge short-term gaps in their finances, creating a path to greater financial security. For more information, visit Kashable.com.