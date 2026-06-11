Only 16% of Senior Developers Say Junior Engineers Fully Understand AI-Generated Code, BairesDev Survey Finds

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev® , a nearshore software development company, today released the Q2 2026 Dev Barometer , a quarterly global survey of software developers. This edition surveyed 1,569 developers across 77 countries, including 1,059 junior and 510 senior engineers responding simultaneously, to compare how early-career engineers view their AI-era readiness with how experienced engineers assess it.

Only 16% of senior developers say junior engineers fully understand the AI-generated code they submit. Meanwhile, 57% say juniors understand it "to some extent" and 23% say they "rarely" do. The gap between how junior developers perceive their own progress and how senior engineers observe it in practice is the central finding of this edition. It points to a structural risk in how the next generation of software engineers is developing.

"For most of software engineering's history, writing code was the job. It was the craft, the proof of skill, the language developers used to think. AI has changed that. Generating code is no longer the hard part and that means it can no longer be the measure," said Nacho De Marco, CEO and co-founder of BairesDev. "What this data is telling us is that the next generation of developers is learning to produce output without fully owning it. That gap between generating and understanding is exactly where the profession needs to focus. If we don't close it now, we have a real problem: where are the senior engineers, architects, and technical leaders of 2030 and 2035 going to come from? The seniors of the future are the juniors of today. And right now, the people closest to the work are telling us the foundation isn't there yet."

An independent academic paper , authored by Professor Francisco Anello, Director of the Master in Business and Technology at Universidad de San Andrés, analyzed the survey data and reached a similar conclusion. “The most revealing finding in this study is not the gap between junior and senior developers. It is where they agree,” Anello writes. “Critical thinking and deep code comprehension rank far above AI tool proficiency. These are the same competencies that technical training has always prioritized.”

Key findings from Q2 2026 include:

85% of junior developers say AI tools have improved their understanding of software development. Only 16% of senior developers agree that juniors fully understand the AI-generated code they submit.

24% of junior developers say writing code from scratch is the task they feel least confident performing without AI assistance. Only 5% consider it a critical skill for getting hired today.

48% of junior developers rank problem-solving and analytical thinking as the top skill for getting hired today, nearly three times the 18% who cite AI tool proficiency.

70% of senior developers rank real-world project experience as the strongest indicator that a junior developer is job-ready, followed by internships (56%) and strong performance in practical coding tasks (53%).

50% of junior developers say education should provide more real-world project experience, the top response by a wide margin.

51% of senior developers believe graduates are broadly ready to contribute after onboarding; 38% say there is a clear gap between university training and real-world application; 11% say graduates require significant additional training before contributing.





Durable Skills Remain Central to Developer Readiness

Despite differing views on AI-assisted development, junior and senior developers converge on one point: AI tool proficiency alone does not define a job-ready engineer. Among junior developers, 48% rank problem-solving and analytical thinking as the top hiring credential today, nearly three times the 18% who cite AI tool proficiency. Senior developers echo this, with 72% identifying critical thinking as a foundational skill for junior developers over the next three years.

Both groups point to practical experience as the clearest signal of readiness. Seventy percent of senior developers rank real-world project experience as the strongest indicator that a junior developer is prepared to contribute. Fifty percent of junior developers say their education should provide more of it.

The Q2 2026 Dev Barometer makes clear that hiring, onboarding, and developer upskilling strategies must evolve alongside AI adoption. The challenge for employers is no longer determining whether junior developers can use AI tools, it is determining whether they can reason through AI-generated output, improve it, and take responsibility for how it performs in production.

The divide captured in this edition is not a generational conflict. It is an early signal of where AI-era software development needs to focus: stronger technical fundamentals, more practical experience, and clearer standards for what job readiness means when AI is embedded in every developer's workflow.

About the Dev Barometer

The Dev Barometer is BairesDev's quarterly global survey of software developers. Since 2025, the initiative has collected responses from 4,000+ engineers across 70+ countries. Prior editions have been discussed at World Economic Forum programming in Davos (2026) and covered by outlets including VentureBeat. The Q2 2026 edition surveyed 1,569 developers (1,059 juniors and 510 seniors) across 77 countries, examining the gap between university preparation and industry expectations in the AI era. Full methodology available upon request.

For more information visit: https://www.bairesdev.com/research

About BairesDev

BairesDev provides nearshore software development services to some of the world's largest and most respected companies, like Abbott, Adobe, Coca-Cola, eBay, Google, HP, and Rolls-Royce. Backed by 4,000+ engineers across LATAM, BairesDev has delivered high-quality software in over 130 industries.

Join BairesDev's team by applying to https://jobs.bairesdev.com/ . Or recommend a candidate in the Talent Referral Program https://applicants.bairesdev.com/external-referral