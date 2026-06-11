Husker Harvest Days 2026 registration opens with new equipment demonstrations

Free admission available Sept. 15-17 for pre-registered attendees

KEY INFORMATION

When & Where: Sept. 15-17, 2026 | Grand Island, Nebraska | Free with pre-registration at www.HuskerHarvestDays.com

New for 2026: Live demos of corn stalk baling, tub grinders and feed mixers

Featured: HHD Drone Zone and 12 field demonstration categories

GRAND ISLAND, Neb., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registration is now open for Husker Harvest Days 2026, the Western Corn Belt's premier agricultural showcase. The Farm Progress event returns Sept. 15-17 to Grand Island, Nebraska, featuring expanded hands-on equipment experiences and live demonstrations shaped by producer feedback.

WHAT'S NEW FOR 2026

For 2026, Husker Harvest Days expands its lineup with new equipment experiences:

Live Equipment Demonstrations

Corn Stalk Baling: See specialized, heavy-duty machines turn scattered field debris into clean, tightly packed bales.

Tub Grinders: Watch leading manufacturers demonstrate efficient processing solutions for agricultural waste management and biomass handling.

Feed Mixers: Experience the latest innovations in feed mixing technology engineered to optimize nutrition delivery and improve herd performance.

During all demonstrations, leading manufacturers will showcase their latest models in real-world use, with company experts on-site to answer questions and provide technical guidance.





RETURNING FAVORITES

HHD Drone Zone

The HHD Drone Zone returns, featuring live demonstrations of agricultural drones revolutionizing chemical application. This precision technology helps producers maximize efficiency while minimizing input costs through targeted applications.

Essential Field Demonstrations

Husker Harvest Days continues to showcase essential equipment under real-world field conditions. The 12 categories include: (1) grain harvesting, (2) planting and tillage, (3) corn stalk raking and baling, (4) manure handling, (5) haying, (6) hay grinding, (7) grain drying and handling, (8) self-propelled sprayers, (9) strip-till, (10) autonomous equipment, (11) grain bagging and (12) feed mixers. Company experts will be available to answer questions after each demonstration.

PLAN YOUR VISIT

Admission: Free with online pre-registration at www.HuskerHarvestDays.com

Gate admission: $25 for adults | $10 for students ages 13-17 (or free with a donation of five nonperishable food items) | Free for children 12 and under

Dates: Sept. 15-17, 2026 | 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CDT daily

For more Husker Harvest Days news, articles, and to request media credentials, please visit: https://www.huskerharvestdays.com/media/media-info/.

About Husker Harvest Days

Husker Harvest Days, recognized as the world's largest totally irrigated working farm show, takes place annually in Grand Island, Nebraska. This premier Western Corn Belt agricultural event showcases cutting-edge innovations for both crop and livestock producers, featuring the popular BEEF Showcase and extensive live field demonstrations. The three-day event connects agricultural professionals with hundreds of exhibitors while supporting the community through local partnerships. For more information, visit www.HuskerHarvestDays.com.

About Farm Progress

As part of Informa Markets, Farm Progress is the largest, most diversified agriculture information business in North America. Through a robust network of live events, digital products, data, marketing services, broadcasting and local and national publications, Farm Progress enables the nation's most economically significant farmers, growers and ranchers to connect and do business. It serves 80% of the 2 million farms and ranches in the U.S., and an estimated 85% of the nation's annual agricultural gross domestic product. Visit our website at www.FarmProgress.com.

Media Contacts:

Matt Jungmann

Sr. Director, National Events

309-371-6117

matt.jungmann@farmprogress.com

Matt Coniglio

Vice President, Sales

717-329-7742

matt.coniglio@farmprogress.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca24119f-4523-4502-a3c9-06486bac696d