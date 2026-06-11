C.R. England Inc. and England Logistics Provide 15 Million Meals to Children Through One Against Childhood Hunger Foundation

Salt Lake City, UT, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C.R. England Inc. and its sister company, England Logistics, announced today a major milestone in their fight against childhood hunger: more than 15 million meals provided to food-insecure children across the United States through the One Against Childhood Hunger Foundation.

Since launching the initiative in 2018, the two organizations have partnered with food banks nationwide to address the growing challenge of childhood hunger, an issue that affects millions of children who lack consistent access to adequate nutrition.

“At C.R. England and England Logistics, we believe in being community-driven and using our scale to make a meaningful difference,” said Josh England, president of C.R. England. “Reaching 15 million meals is an important milestone, but more importantly, it reflects the consistent effort of our team members, drivers, customers, and partners who have made this impact possible.”

The One Initiative is built on a simple model: for every truckload delivered by C.R. England, a meal is donated to a child in need. Similarly, for every business transaction at England Logistics, a donation is made toward providing a meal. In addition to daily operations, meals are supported through employee volunteerism, strategic partnerships, and community engagement.

Together, these ongoing contributions have created a sustained and growing impact, providing millions of meals to children and families facing food insecurity across the country.

“Our work doesn’t stop here,” added England. “We see this milestone as a step forward, not a finish line, as we continue working toward long-term solutions to childhood hunger.”

To learn more about the One Against Childhood Hunger Foundation or to get involved, visit www.oneagainstchildhoodhunger.com.

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About C.R. England Inc., and England Logistics:

Founded in 1920, C.R. England Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, and is one of North America’s premier transportation and full truckload shipping companies. With nationwide operations, C.R. England is an industry leader in Dedicated, Over-The-Road, cross-border Mexico, and Intermodal services. For more information visit www.crengland.com.

C.R. England subsidiary England Logistics offers a vast portfolio of non-asset based transportation solutions including full truckload services, intermodal, dry and temp controlled LTL, parcel, and complete supply chain management. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, the company also has offices nationwide. For more information visit www.englandlogistics.com.