ASK4SAM by Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. Expands Focus on Medical Malpractice Representation for Victims of Serious Medical Errors in Queens

Jamaica, NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASK4SAM by Silberstein & Miklos, P.C., a New York personal injury law firm representing clients throughout Queens and the greater New York City region, has expanded its focus on medical malpractice representation for patients harmed by serious medical errors and healthcare negligence. Serious medical errors continue to impact patients and families throughout Queens, often resulting in permanent injuries, worsening medical conditions, additional surgeries, extended hospitalizations, or wrongful death. When hospitals, physicians, surgeons, nurses, pharmacists, or other healthcare providers fail to deliver treatment that meets accepted medical standards, patients may suffer significant physical, emotional, and financial harm. The firm continues to advocate for injured patients seeking accountability for preventable healthcare negligence.

Queens medical malpractice lawyers at ASK4SAM advocate for victims of serious medical errors, helping patients seek accountability and compensation for preventable harm.

Medical malpractice claims can arise from a wide variety of healthcare mistakes, including misdiagnosis, delayed diagnosis, surgical errors, medication mistakes, anesthesia negligence, birth injuries, emergency room errors, nursing negligence, and failures to properly monitor patients. Medical professionals have a legal obligation to provide treatment that meets the accepted standard of care within their field. When healthcare providers deviate from these standards, patients may experience serious complications, prolonged recovery periods, additional medical treatment, and significant financial hardship.

Patients and families affected by serious medical errors are encouraged to seek legal evaluation as soon as possible. Early legal intervention can help preserve medical records, secure expert analysis, and protect important legal rights under New York law. Individuals seeking information regarding potential medical malpractice claims may contact Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. by calling (718) 204-8000 or visiting https://ask4sam.net to schedule a consultation and learn more about available legal options.

Medical malpractice litigation requires detailed investigation and extensive review of healthcare records. Attorneys at Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. examine physician notes, hospital records, laboratory results, imaging studies, medication histories, nursing documentation, and treatment plans. The firm frequently works with independent medical experts to determine whether healthcare providers departed from accepted standards of care and whether those departures directly contributed to patient injuries. This evidence-based approach allows the firm to build strong claims supported by medical expertise and professional analysis.

Diagnostic failures remain among the most common causes of medical malpractice litigation. Delayed diagnosis and failure-to-diagnose cases often involve serious medical conditions such as cancer, stroke, heart disease, sepsis, infections, neurological disorders, and internal injuries. Timely diagnosis frequently plays a critical role in successful treatment outcomes. When healthcare providers fail to recognize symptoms, order appropriate testing, interpret results correctly, or provide timely intervention, patients may suffer avoidable complications and significantly worse prognoses.

In addition to Diagnostic errors and delayed diagnoses, many malpractice claims arise from failures involving informed consent, improper treatment decisions, and other health-related errors that place patients at unnecessary risk. Before performing certain medical procedures, healthcare providers are generally expected to explain potential risks, benefits, and alternatives so that patients can make informed decisions regarding their care. When adequate disclosures are not provided, or when treatment proceeds without proper authorization, serious legal and medical consequences may follow.

Cases involving emergency room negligence are also a significant source of litigation. Emergency-room failures may include delayed treatment, inadequate patient evaluation, failure to recognize critical symptoms, or a diagnostic delay involving life-threatening conditions such as stroke, heart attack, sepsis, or internal bleeding. In some situations, defective or improperly maintained medical equipment may contribute to preventable injuries. These forms of medical-related mistakes can significantly worsen patient outcomes and increase the likelihood of long-term complications.

Experienced medical malpractice attorneys often conduct detailed investigations into these incidents while navigating complex legal and procedural requirements. Claims may involve negotiations with hospitals, healthcare providers, and insurance companies seeking to limit liability. Because New York imposes a strict statute of limitations on malpractice actions, timely legal evaluation is essential. Thorough review of treatment records, expert analysis, and careful case preparation can help establish whether negligence contributed to the patient's injuries and support a claim for fair compensation.

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Surgical errors also represent a major source of medical negligence claims. Surgical malpractice may involve wrong-site procedures, retained surgical instruments, anesthesia complications, postoperative infections, nerve damage, and failures to monitor patients after surgery. Medication errors involving improper prescriptions, dosage mistakes, pharmacy negligence, or dangerous drug interactions can likewise cause severe injuries and long-term health consequences. Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. conducts comprehensive investigations into these incidents to identify responsible parties and establish liability.

Victims of serious medical errors often face substantial economic and non-economic damages. Medical expenses, rehabilitation costs, prescription medications, future healthcare needs, and lost income can create significant financial burdens. Patients may also experience pain and suffering, emotional distress, permanent disability, reduced earning capacity, and diminished quality of life. Medical malpractice claims seek compensation that reflects both the immediate and long-term impact of healthcare negligence.

Medical malpractice cases are frequently contested by hospitals, healthcare systems, physicians, and insurance carriers. These parties often possess substantial resources and legal teams dedicated to defending claims. Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. leverages extensive litigation experience, expert witness testimony, and meticulous case preparation to advocate for injured patients and challenge efforts to minimize responsibility for preventable harm.

Beyond pursuing compensation for individual clients, medical malpractice litigation serves an important public safety function. Legal action may expose systemic problems such as inadequate staffing, communication failures, insufficient supervision, poor training, and failures to follow patient safety protocols. By pursuing accountability, malpractice claims can contribute to healthcare improvements that help protect future patients from preventable medical harm.

Serving clients throughout Queens and the surrounding New York metropolitan area, Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. remains dedicated to helping victims of serious medical errors navigate the legal process. Through strategic advocacy, detailed investigation, and collaboration with qualified medical experts, the firm continues to represent patients and families harmed by preventable healthcare negligence. The firm's commitment to accountability, client advocacy, and professional excellence has established it as a trusted resource for medical malpractice representation.

For additional information regarding medical malpractice representation, contact Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. at (718) 204-8000 or visit https://ask4sam.net.

About Silberstein & Miklos, P.C.:

Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. is a New York personal injury law firm dedicated to representing victims of negligence throughout Queens, New York City, and Long Island. The firm handles complex medical malpractice claims involving misdiagnosis, delayed diagnosis, surgical errors, hospital negligence, medication mistakes, birth injuries, wrongful death, motor vehicle accidents, and other serious injury matters. Through meticulous preparation, expert collaboration, and aggressive advocacy, Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. works to secure justice and fair compensation for injured individuals and their families.

ASK4SAM represents Queens patients affected by serious medical errors, providing experienced legal guidance in complex medical malpractice claims.

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Justin West

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https://ask4sam.net/queens/

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