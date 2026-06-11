Xulon Press announces a new Christian testimony, Journey To Wholeness While Walking Through Grief from author Candace April Amie.

Rancho Cucamonga, CA, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xulon Press announces the release of Journey To Wholeness While Walking Through Grief by Candace April Amie, available in paperback $19.99, 9798868534072; eBook $6.99, 9798868534089.

Journey To Wholeness While Walking Through Grief

Grief speaks a language no one ever chooses to learn, a language taught not in a classroom, but through the raw, painful lessons of life. In Journey to Wholeness While Walking Through Grief, author Candace April Amie shares her own path through sorrow, offering heartfelt guidance to those struggling to find light in the shadows of loss. Through hard-earned wisdom and tender insight, she shows that while grief changes us, it can also lead us to a new kind of wholeness, one where broken pieces are gently gathered, honored, and made whole again. If you’re seeking hope on your journey through grief, this book offers a hand to hold and a way forward.

“I was inspired to journal by my therapist of six years, Dr. Mardra Paredes, which then turned into a book following my journey through grief,” Amie said. “I dedicate this book to my family, friends, and church family who have prayed for me through my journey.”

Candace April Amie is a training specialist who educates others about individuals with developmental disabilities. She is originally from Fontana, California. Candace has a Bachelor of Arts in sociology from California Baptist University of Riverside, California. After losing her husband—Reuben Amie II—of seven years in 2019 and becoming a widow, she embarked upon a journey in writing. She enjoys hiking in nature, reading, cooking, and traveling the world internationally. She’s an admitted sports fanatic in the football arena, specifically for the Philadelphia Eagles. She is a beloved aunty to ten nieces and nephews, a sister to two brothers, and a daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Dawkins.

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Xulon Press is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Journey To Wholeness While Walking Through Grief is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Press Inquiries

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Candace April Amie

Email: Candacecard [at] yahoo.com

909-360-3199