Chinese Canadian Museum Opens Major New Exhibition Momentum: Power and Identity in Sports

Press images available via Dropbox

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chinese Canadian Museum’s anticipated major new exhibition, Momentum: Power and Identity in Sports, is officially open, coinciding with the kickoff of the World Cup. The exhibition will be on view through September 5, 2027 in the Poy Family Gallery.

Staged within a sports bar-inspired environment, Momentum: Power and Identity in Sports brings together artifacts and memorabilia, sports photography, contemporary art, and visual elements to trace the presence of Chinese Canadian athletes in Canada since the 1900s.

“Chinese Canadians have always been part of the game, but rarely part of the story,” said Dr. Melissa Karmen Lee, CEO of the Chinese Canadian Museum. “Through a dynamic interplay of art and sport, Momentum reframes the field as a site where belonging and recognition are fought for and won.”

For more than a century, Chinese Canadians have competed and excelled, on Canada’s rinks, fields, and courts. Momentum spotlights more than 20 athletes, including three-time Olympic medal winning figure skater Patrick Chan, four-time Grey Cup champion Norman Kwong, gold medal-winning rhythmic gymnast Lori Fung, and NBA player Zach Edey, alongside more than 25 historical objects, from an Olympic medal to a 1930s soccer trophy bringing these stories of grit and greatness front and centre.

Featuring voiceover by retired sports reporter John Lu, a specially commissioned video montage traces Chinese Canadian athletic history from community clubs to the global spotlight. As well, a new documentary titled Yellow Card: Reclaiming Our Story in Canadian Sports will be shown on the third floor of the museum.

Contemporary Art

Momentum also treats sport as conceptual terrain. These works show how the language of sport extends beyond the game, shaping broader conversations about representation, identity, and power. Highlights include:

A participatory ping pong table installation by Thai artist Rirkrit Tiravanija where collective play gestures toward a shared future shaped through collaboration and active engagement;

where collective play gestures toward a shared future shaped through collaboration and active engagement; A new commission LED moving image work by Seoul-based YOUNG-HAE CHANG HEAVY INDUSTRIES , using AI-generated imagery and rhythmic text to examine hockey as a form of secular religion in Canada and the traditions that shape it, through the figure of an Asian Canadian female player;

, using AI-generated imagery and rhythmic text to examine hockey as a form of secular religion in Canada and the traditions that shape it, through the figure of an Asian Canadian female player; Hong Kong artist Wong Ping ’s Debts in the Wind, a restaging of his award-winning animation installation set on a surreal golf course, uses vivid storytelling and dark, absurd humour to examine wealth, access, and desire across intersecting narratives;

’s Debts in the Wind, a restaging of his award-winning animation installation set on a surreal golf course, uses vivid storytelling and dark, absurd humour to examine wealth, access, and desire across intersecting narratives; Photographs by North Vancouver-based Malaysian artist Felicia Chang document young female field hockey players in Canada competing at a high level, capturing camaraderie, teamwork, and the pursuit of professional sport.

Momentum: Power and Identity in Sports is made possible by the generous support of the Government of Canada; the Province of British Columbia; the David and Dorothy Lam Foundation, Community Legacy & Learning Initiative Partner; Jack and Sylvia Gin Foundation; and Chan Family Foundation.

From June 12 to July 19, 2026, the museum will extend its hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., from Wednesdays to Sundays.

For more information about the Chinese Canadian Museum and its current exhibitions and events, please visit chinesecanadianmuseum.ca.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10b4c013-3a33-4246-adb9-fbfded56142d