You Could Score Big From the Booth: Denny’s Teams up With Coca-Cola, Major League Soccer, and U.S. Soccer for Soccer’s Biggest Summer

SPARTANBURG, S.C., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s is kicking off the summer with a refreshing chance to win big as the world’s greatest game officially arrives on home turf! America’s Diner is teaming up with Coca-Cola®, Major League Soccer (MLS) and U.S. Soccer to give fans of both brands a shot at their own “extra time” in the spotlight. Starting today through June 30, Denny’s is a part of Coca Cola’s Match Day Getaway Sweepstakes #2 and from July 1 through October 31, 2026, the Match Day Getaway Sweepstakes #3, a high-stakes quest that could turn a casual diner visit into a seat for soccer history.

Make sure to sign up and sign in as a Denny’s Rewards member. Entering is easier than a tap-in goal; purchase* any Coca-Cola® beverage in the App and get an automatic entry in the Sweepstakes. It’s the ultimate assist for the summer—no cleats, no cardio, just pure Grand Slam energy.

Sip & Score: Match Day Getaway Sweepstakes

Denny’s could be promoting lucky Rewards Members from the booth to the big leagues. If selected as a Grand Prize winner, they won't just watch the game—they’ll live it with the kind of excitement usually reserved for the pros.

The Championship Prizes:

Grand Prize: MLS All-Star for Sweepstakes # 2: One winner will score travel: two tickets to the MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime in Charlotte, NC (July 29), including flights, hotel, and $750 digital payment that can be used towards spending money.

One winner will score travel: two tickets to the MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime in Charlotte, NC (July 29), including flights, hotel, and $750 digital payment that can be used towards spending money. Grand Prize U.S. Women’s National Team Glory for Sweepstakes # 3: One winner will secure a trip for two to see a U.S. Women’s National Team match as they build momentum to 2027.

One winner will secure a trip for two to see a U.S. Women’s National Team match as they build momentum to 2027. The Merch Pit for Sweepstakes 2 & 3: Clearing the "clean sheet" with additional prizes including Coca-Cola® foosball tables, $50 prepaid card, and mini soccer ball and tote bag to keep summer "drip" on point.



"Denny's has always been the place people gather — before the game, after the game, and everywhere in between. We wanted to give our Rewards Members something worth gathering for," said Christopher Bode, President and CEO of Denny’s. "Partnering with Coca-Cola, Major League Soccer and U.S. Soccer could put our most loyal Guests inside the biggest moments in soccer this summer — that's the kind of win that goes beyond the booth."

* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY to enter either promotion. Void where prohibited. Phase 2 open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., who are 18 years or older. If you are entering via Carnival Cruise Line, you must be 21+. Phase 2 ends at 11:59 pm ET on 6/30/26. Phase 3 open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., who are 18 years or older. Phase 3 ends at 11:59 pm ET on 10/31/26. For Official Rules and how to enter for free (now for Phase 2), available after 7/1 (for Phase 3), visit cokeurl.com/matchdaygetawayrules. Sponsor: The Coca-Cola Company.

About Denny's Corp.

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C.-based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming guests to our booths for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people. Denny’s provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny’s is ready to delight guests whenever and however they want to order. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster), Denny's Hungry for Education™ scholarship program, our annual fundraiser with long-time-partner No Kid Hungry, and our new partnership supporting Cookies for Kids’ Cancer in their mission to fund research for new, improved and less toxic treatments for kids facing cancer.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of December 31, 2025, the Denny’s brand consisted of 1,438 global restaurants, 1,376 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 62 of which were company-operated. This includes 164 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook , X , Instagram , TikTok , LinkedIn or YouTube .

Media Contact

Denny’s Media Team

864-597-8005

media@dennys.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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