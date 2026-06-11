ArtHaus Partners Marks Grand Opening of ArtHaus Dwight and ArtHaus Telegraph on June 1, Expanding Berkeley Housing Footprint with Nearly 600 New Beds





ArtHaus Dwight & ArtHaus Telegraph

BERKELEY, Calif., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArtHaus Partners announced last week the grand opening of ArtHaus Dwight and ArtHaus Telegraph, two newly constructed Berkeley student housing communities, as part of a broader Berkeley new development pipeline. First move-ins began June 1st ahead of the 2026-2027 UC Berkeley academic year. Together, the two projects add 600 beds to Berkeley’s supply-constrained market and mark a major milestone in the company’s growing Berkeley footprint, which now includes The Dwight, ArtHaus Dwight, ArtHaus Telegraph, and ArtHaus Ellsworth, with the latter project opening in summer 2027. In total, the company’s presence in Berkeley will grow from zero beds to over 1,100 beds in just three years.

ArtHaus Dwight, located just four blocks from UC Berkeley, is designed around the rhythms of student life, with walkable access to campus, restaurants, fitness centers, and other student services. ArtHaus’ student housing strategy was informed by focus groups with students and parents, shaping a product centered on walkability, private bedrooms and community spaces tailored to student life. The building is also decorated with a vivid Dahlia mural that was created by local artist, ORLUarts.

ArtHaus Telegraph, by contrast, brings a broader residential mix. Unlike ArtHaus Dwight, ArtHaus Telegraph combines student housing with workforce housing, including income-restricted homes for qualifying residents. ArtHaus Telegraph features multiple murals by Blaise Danio both inside the ground-floor café and on the exterior giving the building a distinct identity from the street, as well as from within. Located on Telegraph Avenue in the tight-knit Halcyon neighborhood in Berkeley, the project is adjacent to Whole Foods and within easy reach of transit and campus.

Further, we are thrilled to welcome Wrecking Ball Coffee Roasters as the ground-floor café tenant at ArtHaus Telegraph! Founded by Trish Rothgeb, Wrecking Ball is widely recognized in the Bay Area as a pioneer of the “third wave” coffee movement. Their arrival at ArtHaus Telegraph marks a meaningful return to the East Bay. The building’s highly walkable location and vibrant community make it an ideal fit for the roaster’s next chapter.

"We've wanted to return to the East Bay for some time, and Telegraph Avenue felt like the right opportunity to do it," said Trish Rothgeb, Founder and CEO of Wrecking Ball Coffee Roasters. "Berkeley has an incredible culture of independent businesses, students, artists, and entrepreneurs that aligns naturally with our brand. We were especially drawn to ArtHaus Telegraph because ArtHaus has created more than just a building—they've created a place designed to foster community and daily connection. The walkability of the neighborhood, the energy of Telegraph Avenue, and ArtHaus' commitment to thoughtful placemaking made this a natural fit for our next chapter." To learn more, visit their website: https://www.wreckingballcoffee.com/.

ArtHaus has quickly emerged as a valued housing resource for UC Berkeley’s athletic department. ArtHaus Telegraph and Dwight will serve as home to a significant number of student-athletes from the football and swim programs, providing high-quality housing within close proximity to campus, training facilities, and academic resources. "Being able to offer housing to our recruits is a huge win for our department," said Amanda Yount, Director of On-Campus Recruiting for Cal Athletics. "The amenities, design, and location at ArtHaus Dwight and Telegraph are a perfect fit for the student-athlete experience. Having access to housing of this caliber makes Cal an even more appealing option for the athletes we are recruiting, and we're excited to have ArtHaus as a resource to support their success both on and off the field."

Working closely with Cal Athletics reflects ArtHaus' commitment to supporting the broader UC Berkeley community through thoughtfully designed housing solutions that meet the needs of students, student-athletes, and workforce residents alike.

The opening of Dwight and Telegraph reflects another ArtHaus differentiator: the ability to deliver multiple projects at once with a strong bench of repeat partners across architecture, construction, engineering, and landscape design, including WEST Builders, LDP Architecture, Left Coast Architecture, VIDA Design, CBG, The Guzzardo Partnership, JETT Landscape Architecture + Design, PASE, and many others. We are grateful to our vendors and their consistent delivery across our projects.

ArtHaus is rapidly building one of the deepest housing footprints in Berkeley. “Berkeley remains one of the clearest examples of a market where housing demand has outpaced supply,” said Riaz Taplin, Founder and CEO of ArtHaus Partners. “Opening two projects at once is a strong milestone, but it is also part of a much larger Berkeley strategy for ArtHaus.”

About ArtHaus Partners

ArtHaus Partners is a Bay Area-based vertically integrated multifamily developer and operator with a specific focus on entry level housing. The company has a long track record of executing value-add transactions while navigating the Bay Area’s micro-markets and regulatory environments. With $1B in assets under management across 4,000 units in California, the company continues to pursue value-add and development opportunities across the region. Visit www.arthauspartners.com for more information.

Media Contact

Emily Suurs

Investor Relations

esuurs@arthauspartners.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5952b849-e8ee-4e98-beb7-a548515461fd