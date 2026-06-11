Announcing the 2026 Hall of Fame Philadelphia Titan 100 Honorees





BERWYN, Pa., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Cherry Bekaert are pleased to announce Dea Belazi, CEO and co-founder, AscellaHealth, a global partner delivering customizable solutions for the specialty pharmaceutical industry, as a 2026 Philadelphia Titan 100 Hall of Fame honoree.

The Titan 100 recognizes Philadelphia’s Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives, the region’s most accomplished leaders who have not only built extraordinary companies but have redefined what it means to lead. These Titans exemplify excellence through their vision, passion and integrity, creating lasting impact across industries and communities.

Collectively, the 2026 Philadelphia Titan 100 honorees and their companies generate more than $71.6 billion in annual revenue and employ over 78,000 individuals across the region and beyond.

“This year’s Titans represent more than success; they embody resilience, purpose and transformation,” said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO. “Being a Titan is not just a title; it is a mindset, a way of leading with courage, serving with integrity and creating something that outlasts you. It is about lifting those around you and leaving a legacy that inspires others to rise. These leaders stand as proof that the future of business is driven by those who turn vision into lasting impact.”

Acknowledging this esteemed distinction, Belazi says, “It is an honor to be inducted into the Philadelphia Titan 100 Hall of Fame alongside so many exceptional leaders who are shaping the future of business and healthcare. As healthcare stakeholders face increasing pressure to manage rising specialty drug costs while improving patient outcomes, AscellaHealth remains focused on delivering innovative pharmacy benefit solutions that help health plans, employers and Pharmacy Benefit Management organizations operate more efficiently and effectively. With the launch of AscellaOne earlier this year, we are providing a technology-driven platform that modernizes pharmacy benefit operations and empowers payer partners with greater transparency, operational excellence and financial performance. This recognition reflects the dedication and expertise of the entire AscellaHealth team, whose unwavering commitment to advancing patient access to specialty therapies and improving clinical outcomes drives everything we do. Together, we continue to address the unmet needs of patients with rare and complex diseases while delivering measurable value across the healthcare ecosystem.”

Belazi has transformed AscellaHealth into a globally recognized specialty healthcare organization with an international footprint spanning more than 70 countries. Under his leadership, the company delivers comprehensive, technology-enabled solutions that support life sciences manufacturers, payers and healthcare stakeholders across the specialty pharmaceutical value chain—from pre-commercialization and market access to distribution, patient support, specialty pharmacy services, medical specialty pharmacy management and other integrated solutions that improve access, outcomes and operational performance.

Additionally, Belazi’s entrepreneurial vision and commitment to innovation have fueled AscellaHealth’s sustained growth and industry recognition. Under his leadership, the company has achieved 753% financial growth and 167% workforce growth while expanding its global reach and service offerings to meet increasing market demand. AscellaHealth has earned four consecutive placements on the Financial Times list of the Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies and recognition on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies. Belazi has also been honored for his contributions to the healthcare industry, including recognition as an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 Greater Philadelphia Award winner and a 2024 PM360 Elite 100 winner.

Belazi will be honored at the 2026 Philadelphia Titan 100 Awards on September 10, 2026, at 2300 Arena, Philadelphia. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an unforgettable evening of inspiration, camaraderie and connection. It is more than an event; it is a gathering of leaders who elevate one another and redefine excellence.

Spanning industries from nonprofit, financial services, healthcare, technology, marketing, manufacturing and consumer sectors, this year’s Titan 100 honorees reflect the full diversity and strength of Philadelphia’s business community.

"On behalf of everyone at Cherry Bekaert, I want to congratulate this year's Philadelphia Titan 100 honorees. We believe great leadership transforms organizations and communities alike, and this remarkable group of leaders exemplifies this at the highest level. Their vision, leadership and lasting impact make them true Titans, and incredibly well deserving of this recognition," says David Stonesifer, Partner at Cherry Bekaert.

In addition to recognizing 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO will induct ten honorees into the prestigious Titan 100 Hall of Fame, a distinction reserved for leaders who have consistently demonstrated the highest standard of excellence over three consecutive years. Hall of Fame members are selected through a rigorous on-camera interview process that captures their authenticity, insight, and impact before a live judging committee.

The Titan 100 Hall of Fame represents a class of elite executives who have not only achieved business success but have inspired transformation in others, building organizations that uplift their people and communities.

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth is a global partner that delivers proven end-to-end solutions to both life sciences and healthcare companies to enhance the quality of life for patients with complex, chronic conditions. A dedicated team gets critical healthcare products from manufacturers to patients, while ensuring an efficient flow of funds between payers and pharma. For more information on our services and solutions, visit www.AscellaHealth.com.

Media:

Esther Jin

CPR Strategic Marketing Communications

ejin@cpronline.com

201.645.4896 x 10



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52ccae80-952c-4720-894a-5da077566427

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