Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey Announces Winners of 2026 Fun Things to Do Instead of Drugs Fourth Grade Bookmark Contest

Millburn, NJ, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Audrey Lautan of Somerset and Suhaib Toor of Saddle River have been named co-winners of the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey’s 2026 Fun Things to Do Instead of Drugs fourth grade bookmark contest.

Audrey, a student at St. Matthias School in Somerset, and Suhaib, a student at Wandell School in Saddle River, were selected from 31 finalists representing 11 counties. Their winning designs will be featured on 40,000 bookmarks distributed to classrooms across New Jersey.

The annual contest invites fourth-grade students across New Jersey to use art and positive messaging to share healthy, drug-free activities with their peers.

“This contest gives students an opportunity to be part of the prevention conversation in a creative and age-appropriate way,” said Angelo M. Valente, Executive Director of PDFNJ. “Audrey and Suhaib’s winning designs remind us that young people can be powerful messengers when it comes to encouraging healthy, drug-free choices.”

The contest continues PDFNJ’s long-standing commitment to engaging young people in substance use prevention through creativity, education and peer-to-peer messaging. Audrey, Suhaib and the other finalists were recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on May 26.

For more information, visit drugfreenj.org/4thgradefinalists.Top of Form

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Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership’s New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey’s history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 232 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.