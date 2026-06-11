11 JUNE 2026

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

STATEMENT REGARDING INTENTION TO FUNDRAISE

Northern Venture Trust PLC (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that, subject to obtaining any required shareholder or regulatory approvals, in conjunction with Northern 2 VCT PLC and Northern 3 VCT PLC (together with the Company known as the “Northern VCTs”), it intends to launch a joint offer of new ordinary shares for subscription in the 2026/27 tax year (“the Offer”). It is envisaged that the Offer will seek to raise up to £10 million for the Company.

Full details of the Offer will be announced by the Company in due course. The offer is expected to launch in September 2026.

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.