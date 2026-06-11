Niche in Control Rebrands Around One Diagnosis: Founder-Dependency is the Real Agency Burnout Crisis

MINNEAPOLIS, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After six years and 500-plus marketing agency engagements, Niche in Control (NiC) founder, Jesse P. Gilmore is naming the pattern most agency coaches won't touch: founder-dependency. Today, the firm unveils a new brand identity, website, and podcast anchored by one thesis. The predictor of agency burnout is not workload. It is the founder's structural role in the business.

A 2024 survey by Entrepreneur found 53% of entrepreneurs suffered burnout within the past year. Gilmore's work revealed the layer beneath that number: when the founder is the single point of failure, growth compounds the problem. That pattern became the foundation of the Leverage for Growth methodology , a six-step framework codified in Gilmore's book, The Agency Owner's Guide to Freedom , that redesigns the founder's role, systems, and operations, moving agency owners from founder-dependent to founder-independent.

The rebrand puts this into practice. The lighthouse-inspired logo is anchored by the tagline: Build leverage. Create freedom. The website features 25 client transformations , across three client tiers . The Leverage for Growth Podcast relaunches June 23, 2026.

"Agency owners keep asking for more leads when what they need is to stop being the bottleneck," Gilmore said. "This rebrand is built around that. Your business should grow without requiring more of you."

The results are visible in NiC's outcomes. Susan Fernandez gave Gilmore six months to turn her agency around before shutting down. Over 18 months, her revenue doubled. Her agency, Epiphany Studio, was acquired by UpSpring PR , where Fernandez now serves as VP of Marketing.

"It made us different in the market, different to UpSpring, different to our clients. We operated like grown-ups," Fernandez said.

"This identity was designed to communicate the transformation before anyone reads a word. That is what Niche in Control has always delivered. The brand finally shows it," said Shari Gannon, Founder at Krave Branding .

Agency owners can receive a live diagnosis of their own leverage gap at Gilmore's free Leverage Audit workshop on June 17, 2026. Register at nicheincontrol.com .

Media Contact:

Daisy Raudales

PR Lead, DRPR Inc.

daisy@drpr.ca

About Niche in Control

Niche in Control is a leverage-first agency scaling company founded by Jesse P. Gilmore in 2019. Build leverage. Create freedom. That is the mission behind the Leverage for Growth methodology, validated across 500-plus agencies, that redesigns the founder's role, systems, and operations from the inside out.