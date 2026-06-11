Unity Bank Appoints Sara M. Sooy and Alfred J. Gaburo to Board of Directors

CLINTON, N.J., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY), the parent company of Unity Bank, announced that its Board of Directors has voted to appoint Sara M. Sooy and Alfred J. Gaburo to the Unity Bank Board of Directors.

Sooy brings significant banking, finance, governance, and public-sector leadership experience to the board. Her background includes public company audit committee service, credit risk evaluation, commercial real estate finance, enterprise risk governance, capital planning, and fiduciary oversight. She has held roles with Investors Bank and the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, and currently serves as a Somerset County Commissioner.

Gaburo brings more than three decades of experience in public affairs, government relations, economic development, and strategic advocacy. He has represented leading organizations across New Jersey in industries including healthcare, insurance, transportation, environmental services, maritime, and pharmaceuticals. He also previously served in elected office as a member of the Raritan Borough Council, where he was elected council president and served on the Planning Board and as Police and Fire Commissioner.

“We are pleased to welcome Al and Sara to the Unity Bank Board of Directors,” said James A. Hughes, CEO of Unity Bank. “Their professional experience, leadership, and deep understanding of New Jersey’s business and community landscape will strengthen our board and support Unity’s continued growth.”

Sooy earned an MBA in Real Estate Finance from Rutgers University and a Bachelor of Science in Economics, with a concentration in International Economics, from Saint Francis College. She also serves on several boards and advisory bodies, including the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority, Somerset County Business Partnership, and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Latino Advisory Board.

Gaburo is a graduate of the University of Delaware and attended the American Institute of Applied Politics in Washington, D.C., and the Eagleton Institute of Applied Politics at Rutgers University. He is also a Leadership New Jersey Fellow, Class of 2000. Gaburo has served on numerous boards and commissions, including Advantage Bank, Community First Bank, Commercial Fidelity Insurance Company, Triad Healthcare, Chronus Healthcare, and the Board of Governors at Saint Peter’s University Healthcare System in New Brunswick.

The appointments reflect Unity Bank’s ongoing commitment to strong corporate governance and experienced leadership as the bank continues to serve customers, businesses, and communities across New Jersey and the Lehigh Valley.

About Unity Bancorp, Inc.

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY) is the parent company of Unity Bank, a financial services organization based in Clinton, New Jersey. Unity Bank operates 22 branches across New Jersey and the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, offering community-focused commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, and digital services. For details, visit unitybank.com or call 800-618-BANK (800-618-2265). Unity Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). To learn about FDIC insurance, visit FDIC.gov .

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