NBPE: NB Private Equity Partners Announces the Results of the Annual General Meeting

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS
St Peter Port, Guernsey 11 June 2026
NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of its Class A Shareholders held at 2.00 p.m. on 11 June 2026, each of the Resolutions tabled were duly passed without amendment.
All resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM, of which resolutions 1-12 were proposed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 13-15 were proposed as special resolutions, were voted on by way of a poll and the results were as follows:
|Resolution
|Votes For
|% votes cast
|Votes Against
|% votes cast
|Votes Withheld*
|1. To receive the Audited Financial Statements and Directors Report for the year ended 31 December 2025.
|27,744,243
|99.98
|4,918
|0.02
|691
|2. To approve the Directors Remuneration Report as set out in the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2025.
|27,720,617
|99.91
|26,006
|0.09
|3,229
|3. That the Directors’ Remuneration Policy as set out in the Notice be re-approved.
|27,719,666
|99.90
|28,911
|0.10
|1,275
|4. To re-elect William Maltby as a Director of the Company.
|25,714,639
|99.77
|58,599
|0.23
|1,976,614
|5. To re-elect Pawan Dhir as a Director of the Company
|27,735,934
|99.96
|10,744
|0.04
|3,174
|6. To re-elect Wilken von Hodenberg as a Director of the Company.
|25,714,639
|99.77
|58,599
|0.23
|1,976,614
|7. To re-elect Louisa Symington-Mills as a Director of the Company.
|27,739,394
|99.97
|7,811
|0.03
|2,647
|8. To elect Caroline Chan as a Director of the Company.
|27,740,174
|99.98
|6,150
|0.02
|3,528
|9. That KPMG Channel Islands Limited be re-appointed as auditor of the Company.
|27,740,498
|99.97
|8,343
|0.03
|1,011
|10. That the Directors may determine the remuneration of the auditors.
|27,743,187
|99.98
|5,941
|0.02
|724
|11. That the interim dividend paid on 27 February 2026 of $0.47 per share be approved and ratified.
|27,581,906
|99.40
|166,179
|0.60
|1,767
|12. That the limit on the aggregate amount paid to each Director by way of fees be increased to £550,000.00
|25,442,594
|91.69
|2,304,964
|8.31
|2,294
|13. That the Company be authorised in accordance with Section 315 of the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) to make market acquisitions of its ordinary shares in accordance with the terms set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting.
|27,742,385
|99.98
|6,288
|0.02
|1,179
|14. That the Directors be authorised to allot and issue (or sell from treasury) equity securities for cash, up to an aggregate amount not exceeding 9.99% of the Ordinary Shares in issue.
|27,195,302
|98.01
|552,479
|1.99
|2,071
|15. The name of the Company be changed to “Neuberger Private Equity Partners Limited” and the existing Memorandum and Articles of Incorporation of the Company be amended to replace all references to “NB Private Equity Partners Limited” with “Neuberger Private Equity Partners Limited”
|27,732,033
|99.96
|12,432
|0.04
|5,387
* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.
Ms. Trudi Clark retired from the Board upon the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting, and Ms. Chan takes the role of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee Chair and Management Engagement Committee Chair.
Change of Company Name Update
Following the passing of Resolution 15, the Company will seek to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals for the proposed change and will confirm the effective date for the change of name in due course.
For further information, please contact:
NBPE Investor Relations +44 20 3214 9002
Luke Mason NBPrivateMarketsIR@nb.com
Teneo +44 (0)20 7260 2700
Tom Murray nbpe@teneo.com
Rob Yates
Jessica Pine
About NB Private Equity Partners Limited
NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.
LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77
About Neuberger
Neuberger is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with approximately 3000 employees across 27 countries. The firm manages $563 billion of equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. The firm is proud to be recognized for its commitment to its two constituents, clients and employees. Again in 2025, Neuberger was named Best Asset Manager for Institutional Investors in the US (Crisil Coalition Greenwich) and the #1 Best Place to Work in Money Management (Pensions & Investments, firms with more than 1,000 employees). Neuberger has no corporate parent or unaffiliated external shareholders. Visit www.nb.com for more information, including www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for information on awards. Data as of 31 December 2025.
This press release appears as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security.
NBPE is established as a closed-end investment company domiciled in Guernsey. NBPE has received the necessary consent of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. This document is not intended to constitute legal, tax or accounting advice or investment recommendations. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of NBPE's investment manager. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Additionally, this document contains "forward-looking statements." Actual events or results or the actual performance of NBPE may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward-looking statements.