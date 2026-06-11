NBPE: NB Private Equity Partners Announces the Results of the Annual General Meeting

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St Peter Port, Guernsey 11 June 2026

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of its Class A Shareholders held at 2.00 p.m. on 11 June 2026, each of the Resolutions tabled were duly passed without amendment.

All resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM, of which resolutions 1-12 were proposed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 13-15 were proposed as special resolutions, were voted on by way of a poll and the results were as follows:

Resolution Votes For % votes cast Votes Against % votes cast Votes Withheld* 1. To receive the Audited Financial Statements and Directors Report for the year ended 31 December 2025.



27,744,243 99.98 4,918 0.02 691 2. To approve the Directors Remuneration Report as set out in the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2025.



27,720,617 99.91 26,006 0.09 3,229 3. That the Directors’ Remuneration Policy as set out in the Notice be re-approved. 27,719,666 99.90 28,911 0.10 1,275 4. To re-elect William Maltby as a Director of the Company.



25,714,639 99.77 58,599 0.23 1,976,614 5. To re-elect Pawan Dhir as a Director of the Company



27,735,934 99.96 10,744 0.04 3,174 6. To re-elect Wilken von Hodenberg as a Director of the Company.



25,714,639 99.77 58,599 0.23 1,976,614 7. To re-elect Louisa Symington-Mills as a Director of the Company.



27,739,394 99.97 7,811 0.03 2,647 8. To elect Caroline Chan as a Director of the Company.



27,740,174 99.98 6,150 0.02 3,528 9. That KPMG Channel Islands Limited be re-appointed as auditor of the Company.



27,740,498 99.97 8,343 0.03 1,011 10. That the Directors may determine the remuneration of the auditors.



27,743,187 99.98 5,941 0.02 724 11. That the interim dividend paid on 27 February 2026 of $0.47 per share be approved and ratified.



27,581,906 99.40 166,179 0.60 1,767 12. That the limit on the aggregate amount paid to each Director by way of fees be increased to £550,000.00



25,442,594 91.69 2,304,964 8.31 2,294 13. That the Company be authorised in accordance with Section 315 of the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) to make market acquisitions of its ordinary shares in accordance with the terms set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting.



27,742,385 99.98 6,288 0.02 1,179 14. That the Directors be authorised to allot and issue (or sell from treasury) equity securities for cash, up to an aggregate amount not exceeding 9.99% of the Ordinary Shares in issue.



27,195,302 98.01 552,479 1.99 2,071 15. The name of the Company be changed to “Neuberger Private Equity Partners Limited” and the existing Memorandum and Articles of Incorporation of the Company be amended to replace all references to “NB Private Equity Partners Limited” with “Neuberger Private Equity Partners Limited” 27,732,033 99.96 12,432 0.04 5,387

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

Ms. Trudi Clark retired from the Board upon the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting, and Ms. Chan takes the role of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee Chair and Management Engagement Committee Chair.

Change of Company Name Update

Following the passing of Resolution 15, the Company will seek to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals for the proposed change and will confirm the effective date for the change of name in due course.

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations +44 20 3214 9002

Luke Mason NBPrivateMarketsIR@nb.com

Teneo +44 (0)20 7260 2700

Tom Murray nbpe@teneo.com

Rob Yates

Jessica Pine

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger

Neuberger is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with approximately 3000 employees across 27 countries. The firm manages $563 billion of equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. The firm is proud to be recognized for its commitment to its two constituents, clients and employees. Again in 2025, Neuberger was named Best Asset Manager for Institutional Investors in the US (Crisil Coalition Greenwich) and the #1 Best Place to Work in Money Management (Pensions & Investments, firms with more than 1,000 employees). Neuberger has no corporate parent or unaffiliated external shareholders. Visit www.nb.com for more information, including www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for information on awards. Data as of 31 December 2025.





This press release appears as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security.

NBPE is established as a closed-end investment company domiciled in Guernsey. NBPE has received the necessary consent of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. This document is not intended to constitute legal, tax or accounting advice or investment recommendations. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of NBPE's investment manager. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Additionally, this document contains "forward-looking statements." Actual events or results or the actual performance of NBPE may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward-looking statements.