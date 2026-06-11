Motor Control Center Market Size to Hit USD 13.93 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motor Control Center Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Motor Control Center Market was valued at USD 6.80 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 13.93 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.51% over 2026–2035.”

Industrial Automation Investment and Energy Efficiency Regulation to Augment Market Expansion Globally

Over the next several years, the motor control centers market will continue to be driven by faster investment in industrial automation, the pressure to comply with energy efficiency standards and the premium MCC requirements of the growing data centre industry. Across all major industrial sectors, organizations are finding that intelligent MCCs provide operational and financial benefits reduced unplanned downtime, lower energy consumption, and real-time operational visibility that justify the premium investment over conventional alternatives with an increasingly well-documented ROI. Alongside the core industrial demand until 2035, additional growth vectors are developing from industrial expansion in emerging markets, data centre building on the back of AI infrastructure investment and the gradual shift to IIoT-connected intelligent motor management.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

Eaton Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

General Electric

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Legrand S.A.

Nidec Corporation

Larsen & Toubro

Powell Industries Inc.

WEG S.A.

Leroy-Somer (Nidec)

CHINT Group

Havells India

Bosch Rexroth

Danfoss A/S

Yaskawa Electric

Emerson Electric Co.

Motor Control Center Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 6.80 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 13.93 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.51% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • by Type (Conventional MCC, Intelligent/Smart MCC)



• by Voltage (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage)



• by Component (Motor Starters, Variable Frequency Drives, PLCs, Switchgear, Others)



• by End User (Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Mining, Water & Wastewater, Utilities, Data Centres, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type, Smart Motor/Conventional MCC Dominated the Market; Intelligent/Smart MCC Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Smart Motor and Conventional MCCs held the dominant type position with around 66% of the market in 2025. The dominant position was held by the huge global installed base of conventional MCCs across industrial operations whose replacement and upgrade procurement generates consistent commercial demand irrespective of the faster growth trajectory of intelligent MCC. The fastest growing type of MCCs is Intelligent and Smart MCCs with a CAGR of about 10.5%. This is because Industry 4.0 is systematically deploying IIoT monitoring infrastructure, creating a structured demand for MCCs that can be integrated into plant-wide digital systems and provide the real-time operational intelligence that the modern smart factories run on.

By Voltage, Low Voltage Dominated the Market; Medium Voltage Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

In 2025, the Low Voltage MCCs segment accounted for nearly 65% revenue share which is a testament to the sheer breadth of applications below 1 kV which includes manufacturing plants, commercial building HVAC systems, water treatment plants, and data center cooling infrastructure that together constitute the market’s largest aggregate motor count and procurement volume. The fastest growing segment is Medium Voltage MCCs at about 9.2% CAGR due to heavy industrial applications in oil and gas, mining, large scale water pumping and petrochemical processing where the high power motor control needs translate to per installation commercial value far exceeding that of LV options.

By Component, Motor Starters Dominated the Market; Variable Frequency Drives Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Motor Starters continued to dominate as the leading component in 2025, a function of their essential role as the universal control element in any MCC installation, regardless of voltage, application or intelligence level — with large industrial MCCs needing starter units for hundreds of individual motor circuits that collectively generate commercial demand that is directly proportional to MCC installation volume. VFDs are the fastest growing component, driven by EU Eco-design Regulation and U.S. DOE energy efficiency standards that create compliance-driven VFD procurement that is mandatory rather than discretionary in regulated pump, fan and compressor applications. Each application transition from fixed-speed to VFD-controlled delivers energy savings of 20–50% with payback periods under three years.

By End User, Oil & Gas Dominated the Market; Manufacturing Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

Oil & Gas continued to be the major end-user in 2025, with offshore platforms, refineries and pipeline pumping stations each requiring dozens to hundreds of motor circuits where the centralised MCC control is operationally essential in hazardous classified environments where explosion-proof, corrosion-resistant enclosure requirements command above-average pricing. Manufacturing is fastest growing end user segment with ~9.8% CAGR as Smart Factory investments are creating systematic intelligent MCC demand across EV manufacturing plants, semiconductor fabs and pharmaceutical GMP facilities whose Industry 4.0 transformation requirements sustain above average per installation commercial value that compounds with manufacturing sector investment growth globally.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific led the worldwide motor control centers market in 2025, accounting for over 35.3% of the revenue share. China accounted for around 44.8% of the regional revenue due to a significant manufacturing industry, investment in power utility infrastructure and automation for oil & gas processing. Rapid industrialization in India, Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand is producing a first time MCC installation demand at a rate that is the fastest growing new procurement pool in the worldwide market. This adds greenfield installation potential to an already economically vibrant area.

North America is the fastest growing regional market, driven by U.S. infrastructure investment under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, onshoring industrial activities and the data center sector’s rapidly rising motor control needs. The United States makes up around 87.4% of the regional income and the commercial dominance of Rockwell Automation, Eaton, and ABB, while Canada’s steady procurement comes from investment in oil sands, mining, and utilities.

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Recent Developments:

October 2024: Siemens launched the SIMOCODE M-CP motor management system, designed specifically for Motor Control Centers with Ethernet-based communication, condition monitoring, and compact integration capabilities tailored for industrial switchboard applications.

Siemens launched the SIMOCODE M-CP motor management system, designed specifically for Motor Control Centers with Ethernet-based communication, condition monitoring, and compact integration capabilities tailored for industrial switchboard applications. April 2024: Rockwell Automation presented the FLEXLINE 3500 low voltage MCC at Hannover Messe, featuring modular hot-swap design with Ethernet connectivity and integrated energy monitoring that enables unit replacement without power interruption to the rest of the system.

Exclusive Sections of the Motor Control Center Market Report (The USPs):

MCC DEPLOYMENT & MOTOR MANAGEMENT PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across oil and gas, manufacturing, utilities, and data centre applications along with improvements in motor circuit efficiency, uptime performance, and centralized control capabilities.

– helps you understand adoption trends across oil and gas, manufacturing, utilities, and data centre applications along with improvements in motor circuit efficiency, uptime performance, and centralized control capabilities. INTELLIGENT MCC & IIOT CONNECTIVITY METRICS – helps you evaluate adoption trends in IIoT-connected motor management, real-time diagnostic monitoring, predictive maintenance integration, and smart factory MCC deployment across global industrial operations.

– helps you evaluate adoption trends in IIoT-connected motor management, real-time diagnostic monitoring, predictive maintenance integration, and smart factory MCC deployment across global industrial operations. ENERGY EFFICIENCY & VFD INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you analyze demand across variable frequency drive adoption, EU Ecodesign and U.S. DOE compliance investment, energy consumption reduction outcomes, and operational cost savings across regulated motor applications globally.

– helps you analyze demand across variable frequency drive adoption, EU Ecodesign and U.S. DOE compliance investment, energy consumption reduction outcomes, and operational cost savings across regulated motor applications globally. DATA CENTRE & SMART INFRASTRUCTURE MCC METRICS – helps you uncover growth in hyperscale data centre motor control procurement, cooling infrastructure MCC investment, UPS system integration, and AI infrastructure construction-driven MCC demand worldwide.

– helps you uncover growth in hyperscale data centre motor control procurement, cooling infrastructure MCC investment, UPS system integration, and AI infrastructure construction-driven MCC demand worldwide. EMERGING MARKET INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in first-time MCC installation across India, Southeast Asia, and Africa's industrial development programmes, greenfield manufacturing facility procurement, and utility infrastructure modernization investment.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in first-time MCC installation across India, Southeast Asia, and Africa's industrial development programmes, greenfield manufacturing facility procurement, and utility infrastructure modernization investment. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & MCC EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on intelligent MCC innovation, energy efficiency product portfolios, IIoT integration capabilities, and industrial end-user application development globally.

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