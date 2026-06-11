Allyon Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification

ATLANTA, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allyon, a mission-first, people-powered Federal technology solutions partner, today announced it has achieved Final Level 2 certification under the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program following a successful assessment by NSF, a CMMC Certified Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO).

The certification highlights Allyon’s continued commitment to strengthening its cybersecurity posture, protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), and supporting Federal contractors and subcontractors as they navigate evolving Department of War requirements.

“Achieving CMMC Level 2 certification demonstrates Allyon’s commitment to doing the right things the right way for our customers, our partners, and the missions we support,” said Rebekah Barr, Chief Executive Officer of Allyon. “This certification is an important validation of the trust our customers place in us and the intentional investments we continue to make in secure, scalable, and compliant operations.”

CMMC Level 2 certification requires organizations to demonstrate implementation of advanced cybersecurity practices designed to safeguard CUI. For Allyon, the certification represents both a compliance milestone and a strategic investment in the company’s long-term growth across the Federal and defense markets.

“This is a major achievement for Allyon and an important enabler of our growth,” said Tony Barrett, President and Chief Strategy Officer of Allyon. “CMMC Level 2 certification solidifies the infrastructure and operational competency we have built as a company. It demonstrates that we are not only prepared to meet today’s requirements but also positioned to grow responsibly in support of increasingly complex customer missions.”

The certification process was a cross-functional effort that required sustained coordination across Allyon’s leadership, operations, technology, and compliance functions. Achieving certification required a company-wide commitment to strengthening security practices, documenting processes, and demonstrating compliance with rigorous Federal cybersecurity standards.

“Achieving CMMC Level 2 certification rises above a compliance requirement. It reflects the disciplined, high-integrity operations our customers and our industry expect from us,” said Gina Fritz, Chief Operating and Human Resources Officer of Allyon. “This milestone ensures we can continue to raise the bar on security and performance across our organization while enabling us to support our customers, strengthen our partnerships, and advance the critical missions they each serve.”

Allyon also recognized the critical role of InDirect IT, the company’s managed service provider and CMMC consultants, in guiding and supporting the organization throughout the certification process.

“I would also like to extend our sincere gratitude to InDirect IT for their partnership, guidance, and expertise throughout this process,” Fritz said. “Their collaboration helped us navigate a rigorous certification journey with discipline and focus, and this milestone would not have been possible without their support.”

With CMMC Level 2 certification now achieved, Allyon is further positioned to support federal customers, prime contractors, and mission partners with the cybersecurity maturity and operational readiness required in today’s defense contracting environment.

About Allyon

Allyon is a mission-first, people-powered Federal solutions partner providing expertise in Cybersecurity, Enterprise IT, Cloud Infrastructure & Engineering, and Program Management. Built on collaboration, trust, and purpose, Allyon empowers the people who make missions possible, including employees, partners, customers, and government leaders.

With more than 15 years of experience supporting Defense, Intelligence, and Civilian agencies, Allyon delivers secure and scalable solutions that drive results where they matter most. Mission success happens through people, and Allyon is built to empower them.

Learn more at Allyon.com and follow us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/Allyon-inc.

Contact

Ty Sigmon

Allyon Director of Marketing and Communications

marcom@allyon.com