Digital Corex Launches Advanced White-Label Trading Technology Solutions for Forex Brokers and Prop Trading Firms

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Corex, a technology infrastructure provider for forex brokerages and prop trading firms, today announced the expansion of its premium white-label trading solutions through its DigitalCorex.ae platform. The company is focused on helping brokers, fintech operators, and prop trading businesses launch secure, scalable, and high-performance trading ecosystems with faster deployment and professional-grade operational support.

Digital Corex provides end-to-end infrastructure for brokerage businesses, including Match-Trader white-label solutions, MT5 main label setup support, payment gateway solutions, and international credit card gateway integration. The offering is designed for companies that want to enter or scale in the online trading industry without spending months building technology, onboarding systems, and payment infrastructure from scratch.

With the rapid growth of forex, CFD, and prop trading businesses worldwide, demand for reliable technology partners has increased significantly. Digital Corex aims to solve this challenge by giving brokers access to a structured launch framework that combines trading platform infrastructure, client onboarding, payment processing, and back-office support under one service ecosystem.

"Digital Corex was created to simplify the brokerage launch journey," said a spokesperson for Digital Corex. "Many entrepreneurs and financial technology companies want to start a forex brokerage or prop trading firm, but they face challenges with platform setup, payment integration, liquidity connections, and operational infrastructure. Our mission is to provide a professional, ready-to-deploy technology foundation that helps clients launch faster and operate with confidence."

The company's Match-Trader solution is built for brokers and prop trading firms seeking a modern, user-friendly trading experience across web and mobile environments. Digital Corex also supports businesses looking for MT5 main label infrastructure, enabling companies to build a more independent and customizable brokerage operation.

In addition to trading platform technology, Digital Corex offers payment gateway and international credit card gateway solutions to help brokers improve deposit and transaction workflows for global users. This makes the Digital Corex infrastructure suitable for startups, expanding brokerages, prop firms, introducing broker networks, and fintech brands seeking a complete operational setup.

Key Digital Corex services include:

Match-Trader white-label trading platform solutions

MT5 main label setup support

Forex brokerage technology infrastructure

Prop trading firm launch infrastructure

Payment gateway solutions

International credit card gateway support

CRM, client portal, and operational setup assistance

Brokerage incorporation and launch support

Digital Corex positions itself as a technology partner for businesses that need speed, scalability, and professional execution. By combining platform infrastructure with payment and operational solutions, the company helps clients reduce technical complexity and focus on business growth, trader acquisition, and market expansion.

For more information, visit https://digitalcorex.ae/ or https://digitalcorex.ae/solutions/match-trader .

About Digital Corex

Digital Corex is a UAE-based trading technology and brokerage infrastructure solutions provider. The company offers premium white-label infrastructure for forex brokerages and prop trading firms, helping clients deploy secure, high-performance trading platforms, payment gateway systems, and operational technology for global market expansion.

Media Contact

Organization: Digital Core Technologies

Contact Person Name: Gourav kumar

Website: https://www.digitalcorex.ae

Email: support@digitalcorex.ae



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