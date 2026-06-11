Antibody Partnering Surges into 2026: Q1 Deals Top $36 Billion as Bispecifics and Discovery Platforms Drive Competition

Dublin, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibody Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Antibody therapeutics carried strong partnering momentum into 2026, according to new first-quarter analysis drawn from the Antibody Collaboration and Licensing Deals report. Across transactions with publicly disclosed terms, combined deal value exceeded USD 36 billion, the median disclosed deal approached USD 875 million, and upfront payments totalled roughly USD 5 billion - a clear signal that pharmaceutical companies remain willing to commit substantial capital to secure access to innovative antibody programs and platforms.

Several themes defined the quarter:

Oncology stayed the most active arena. Cancer continued to anchor antibody dealmaking, with heavy activity around antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), bispecific antibodies, T-cell engagers, and next-generation immuno-oncology approaches. Activity also broadened well beyond oncology into autoimmune, inflammatory, neurological, metabolic, and ophthalmology indications.

Bispecifics moved to the centre of strategy. Some of the quarter's highest-value partnerships targeted bispecific and multispecific formats across oncology and autoimmune disease, reflecting their growing strategic weight for both pharma and biotech.

Platforms became the prize. A notable share of deals focused on discovery and engineering capability - human antibody discovery, heavy-chain-only platforms, in vivo discovery systems, and AI-enabled development - rather than single assets. Increasingly, companies are partnering to acquire the technologies that repeatedly generate candidates, not just the candidates themselves.

Big pharma stayed in the buyer's seat. AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Merck, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Gilead, Bristol Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, Astellas, UCB, and Boehringer Ingelheim all participated in significant antibody transactions during the quarter, underscoring how competitive the environment for differentiated assets has become.

The report behind the analysis covers antibody collaborations, licensing agreements, and strategic partnerships announced since 2019, with detailed financial terms (upfronts, milestones, and royalties), deal-structure and rights-allocation analysis, contract-level insight where disclosures exist, and a dedicated focus on ADCs as a fast-expanding, high-value segment. It is designed to help business development, licensing, and strategy teams benchmark comparable transactions, identify active partners, and negotiate from an evidence-backed position.

The Antibody Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2019-2026 report (700 pages, updated May 2026) is available now, with pricing from USD 4,995 (single-user licence). Samples are available on request.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/71tvvb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.