New Report: 5.4% Growth Expected for Total Auto Care Industry in 2026, Reaching $676.5 Billion in 2029

BETHESDA, Md., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Auto Care Association today announced the release of the 2027 Auto Care Factbook, the automotive aftermarket’s most comprehensive and trusted resource for industry data, insights and strategic planning.

Now in its 36th edition, the Factbook continues to serve as an essential tool for professionals across the industry—from the service counter to the boardroom—providing actionable intelligence to inform day-to-day decisions and long-term business strategies.

“Despite an uncertain economic and policy environment over the past year, the auto care industry has demonstrated remarkable resilience,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association. “Americans are keeping their vehicles longer, relying on this industry to maintain safety and mobility, and that demand continues to create a strong foundation for growth.”

Industry Resilience Amid Economic Pressures

The 2027 Factbook reflects an industry navigating ongoing challenges, including trade uncertainty, supply chain disruption, rising energy costs and evolving regulatory pressures. At the same time, continued inflation and higher vehicle prices have reinforced consumer reliance on existing vehicles, strengthening demand for aftermarket products and services.

The report shows that the average age of light-duty vehicles in operation has reached a record 12.9 years, while the U.S. light-duty vehicle parc is projected to exceed 301 million vehicles by 2029, up nearly 10 million from 2025 levels.

Strong Growth with Positive Long-Term Outlook

The data underscores continued industry growth:

The U.S. total aftermarket grew 3.9% in 2025

Growth is forecast at 5.4% in 2026, reaching $599.7 billion

Total sales are projected to reach $676.5 billion in 2029

While growth may moderate in the coming years, the long-term outlook remains strong, driven by an expanding and aging vehicle fleet.

Expanded Insights in the 2027 Edition

This year’s Factbook includes updated and expanded analysis across key areas shaping the aftermarket, including:

Updated aftermarket service satisfaction survey results

Updated U.S. automotive e-commerce trends

New insights on structuring for resilience in a changing environment

Updated medium- and heavy-duty parts, labor and purchasing data

Updated medium- and heavy-duty parts branding analysis

Updated collision estimate and part data

Updated tool and equipment purchasing trends

Updated Mexico auto care industry overview

Designed for Broad Industry Use

Access to the 2027 Auto Care Factbook is available to all employees within Auto Care Association member companies, reinforcing its role as a shared strategic resource across organizations.

“As our industry looks ahead, uncertainty will remain part of the landscape,” Hanvey added. “But so will opportunity. The data in this year’s Factbook makes clear that the auto care industry is well positioned to meet the moment and continue moving forward.”

The 2027 Auto Care Factbook & Lang Annual report includes the Auto Care Factbook plus the Lang Annual, which provides a supplemental, comprehensive overview of the U.S. light vehicle aftermarket and presents information and analysis available from no other source.

All Auto Care Association contacts at member companies receive a complimentary digital copy of the 2027 Auto Care Factbook report as an association member benefit. The non-member price for the publication is $3,050. The Auto Care Factbook & Lang Annual report can be purchased for $1,195 for members and $4,245 for non-members.



To order any of these digital publications, please visit autocare.org/factbook or contact the Member Services department at publications@autocare.org or 301-654-6664.

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