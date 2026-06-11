ShareStructure.io Announces Investor Education Platform on Public Company Financing Activity.

Boca Raton, United States, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ShareStructure.io is proud to announce the launch of its free financial education and research platform focused on helping investors better understand public company capital structures, SEC filings, dilution risks, financing transactions, and shareholder-related developments. Through educational resources, research tools, and filing analysis, ShareStructure.io seeks to provide investors with greater transparency into public company financing activities and corporate actions. The platform was created to help retail investors better understand the public filings associated with stock tickers they follow and to make complex corporate disclosures more accessible.

The platform's free membership includes access to a ten-module educational course focused on SEC filings, capital structures, financing activity, and shareholder-related disclosures. Users can also create watchlists, follow companies of interest, and access proprietary research tools designed to assist with understanding public company filings and financing activity. Investors interested in learning more about SEC filings, dilution risks, financing structures, and shareholder disclosures can register for a free account at ShareStructure.io and explore the platform's educational resources. Companies seeking to understand financing structures and dilution considerations better can learn more and sign up for free at https://www.sharestructure.io/signin.

To take the free course or track; EDHL, PPCB, and GLXG, users visit Sharestructure.io now.

EDHL – Everbright Digital Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDHL)

EDHL's F-1 registered 7 million selling shareholder shares against a float of only ~541K — a 12.9x overhang on a stock with 67% insider control.

PPCB – Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPCB)

Series C Preferred converting at 85% of the lowest trading price, backed by a $99M-face warrant — a very dilutive structure on a ~464K post-split float.

GLXG – Galaxy Payroll Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GLXG)

Two simultaneous variable-rate convertible notes with registration effective March 20, 2026.

About ShareStructure.io

ShareStructure.io is an independent financial education and research platform dedicated to helping investors better understand public company filings, capital structures, financing transactions, dilution risks, and shareholder-related developments. Through educational content, analytical tools, and filing-based research, ShareStructure.io seeks to improve transparency and financial literacy for retail investors navigating the public markets.

For additional information, users can visit www.ShareStructure.io.

Disclaimer:

ShareStructure.io is an independent financial education and research platform. The information contained in this release is based on publicly available information, including SEC filings, company disclosures, and other sources believed to be reliable. However, ShareStructure.io makes no representations or warranties regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of any information presented.

The content provided herein is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice, a recommendation to buy or sell any security, or a solicitation of any investment transaction. Readers should conduct their own independent research and consult qualified financial, legal, or tax professionals before making any investment decisions.

ShareStructure.io, its affiliates, officers, employees, contributors, and related parties may hold positions in securities discussed and may buy or sell such securities at any time without notice.

Investing in publicly traded securities involves substantial risk, including the possible loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Readers should carefully evaluate all risks associated with any investment opportunity.





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