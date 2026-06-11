Xcel Brands Announces License Agreement for Trust. Respect. Love by Cesar Millan with EcoStrong

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ: XELB), an industry-leading media and consumer products company specializing in building influencer led brands through social commerce and livestream shopping, is pleased to announce a new licensing partnership for Trust. Respect. Love by Cesar Millan with licensing partner EcoStrong for product categories that include cleaning products, odor management, shampoo and conditioners.

The partnership will introduce a collection of innovative pet care, pet shampoo, and home cleaning products inspired by Cesar Millan’s philosophy that trust, respect, and love are the foundation of every meaningful relationship between pets and their owners. The collection includes environmentally safe cleaning, grooming, and odor control solutions designed to support healthier homes and happier pets.

“We are excited to partner with EcoStrong as our licensing partner for the Trust. Respect. Love by Cesar Millan. Cesar Millan is one of the most recognized and trusted names in the pet space, and this partnership allows us to expand his philosophy into thoughtfully designed pet care products that align with today’s consumer demand for effective and environmentally safe solutions. EcoStrong’s expertise and innovation in pet safe products make them an ideal partner for this category launch,” said Robert D'Loren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xcel Brands.

“Cesar Millan has spent his career helping people build stronger relationships with their pets, and his mission aligns perfectly with EcoStrong's commitment to creating safer, healthier environments for pets and their families,” said Bryan Sims, Chief Executive Officer and President of EcoStrong.

The Trust. Respect. Love by Cesar Millan collection will combine practical everyday functionality with products designed to help pet owners maintain clean and comfortable living environments while also supporting the health and wellness of their pets through premium grooming essentials, including pet shampoos and other pet care products.

“For me, trust, respect, and love are not just words — they are the foundation of every relationship with a dog,” said Cesar Millan. He further stated, “I’m excited to work with EcoStrong Pet Products and Xcel Brands to create products that support healthier homes and happier pets.”

About Cesar Millan

Cesar Millan is a world-renowned dog behaviorist with over 25 years of experience transforming relationships between humans and their dogs. As the original host of the hit TV series, the Dog Whisperer, to his most recent Better Human, Better Dog, to his best-selling books and iconic workshops, Cesar has become a trusted guide for millions of dog lovers worldwide. With social media following over 21 million people and a legacy that spans two decades on television around the world, Cesar’s influence extends far and wide. Trusted by celebrities, world leaders, and first-time pet owners alike, Cesar is committed to helping you achieve lasting harmony with your dog. Cesar moves forward in his journey with purpose, and you can follow this journey at www.cesarmillan.com.

For further information please contact:

Gaetano Mastropasqua

Gaetano@cesarsway.com

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, licensing, marketing, live streaming, and social commerce sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, fine jewelry, home goods, pet products and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social media as social commerce. Xcel is an industry leader in developing influencer led brands and owns the Halston and C. Wonder brands, as well as the co-branded influencer led brands Tower Hill by Christie Brinkley, Trust. Respect. Love by Cesar Millan, GemmaMade by Gemma Stafford and Off/Duty by Coco Rocha brand and holds noncontrolling interests or long-term license agreement in Mesa Mia by Jenny Martinez. Xcel also owns and manages the Longaberger by Shannon Doherty brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing, LLC. Xcel is pioneering a modern consumer products sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, social commerce, brick-and-mortar retailers, and e-commerce channels to be everywhere its customers’ shop. The company’s previously owned and current brands have generated more than $5 billion in retail sales via livestreaming in interactive television and digital channels alone and has over 20,000 hours of content production time in live-stream and social commerce. The brand portfolio reaches more than 46 million social media followers with broadcast reaching 200 million households. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant live streaming, production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. For more information, visit www.xcelbrands.com.

For further information please contact:

Xcel Brands

media@xcelbrands.com

About EcoStrong

EcoStrong is one of the fastest-growing consumer brands in the pet care category, known for developing high-performance household and pet care solutions powered by the latest advancements in natural, plant-based, and bio-enzymatic technologies. Its portfolio includes innovative cleaning products, odor eliminators, stain removers, laundry care products, and pet grooming solutions that deliver professional-grade results while maintaining a strong commitment to safety and sustainability. By combining scientific innovation with environmentally responsible product development, EcoStrong helps consumers care for their homes, their pets, and the planet without sacrificing effectiveness.

For more information about EcoStrong see www.ecostrong.com