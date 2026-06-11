Old National Bank Awarded Bauer Financial 5-Star Superior Rating for Financial Strength and Stability

EVANSVILLE, Ind., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: ONB) – Old National Bank, a wholly-owned banking subsidiary of Old National Bancorp (“Old National”), has been awarded Bauer Financials’ 5-Star “Superior” rating, the highest distinction for financial strength and stability.

Bauer Financial, Inc., (“Bauer Financial”) is the nation’s leading independent bank rating firm whose 5-Star “Superior” rating recognizes institutions with exceptional financial performance, and are considered among the strongest in the country.

“This recognition reinforces the disciplined way we manage our business and the trust our clients place in us each and every day,” said Jim Ryan, Chairman and CEO of Old National. “We remain focused on long-term strength, prudent risk management, and consistently delivering value for our clients and communities. We are proud to be recognized as one of the nation’s strongest financial institutions.”

Old National’s performance reflects a long-standing commitment to cultivating relationships, disciplined lending, and steady, consistent growth across the Midwest and Southeast. Bauer Financial’s ratings are designed to help consumers understand the overall financial condition of banks and credit unions.

Old National’s financial strength supports its ongoing work with individuals, families, and businesses across the communities it serves.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the fifth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $73 billion of assets and $39 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 25 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. In 2025, Points of Light named Old National one of “The Civic 50” – an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.

Investor Relations:

Lynell Durchholz

(812) 464-1366

lynell.durchholz@oldnational.com