Ninepoint Announces Expected June 16 Launch Date for Ninepoint SpaceX HighShares ETF with a 0% Management Fee until September 30, 2026

TORONTO, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint”), one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms, today announced that after receiving regulatory approval, the Ninepoint SpaceX HighShares ETF (“SXHI”) is expected to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) on June 16, 2026, subject to satisfying the TSX’s original listing requirements and following the completion of an initial public offering by Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (“SpaceX”).

SXHI is designed to provide Canadian investors with levered exposure to SpaceX, together with enhanced monthly income through a professionally managed covered call strategy. The management fee for SXHI has been waived to 0% effective through to September 30, 2026, with a 0.29% management fee thereafter.

Investment Objective

Ninepoint SpaceX HighShares ETF seeks to provide securityholders with (i) long-term capital appreciation through purchasing and holding, on a levered basis, Class A common stock of SpaceX and (ii) high monthly cash distributions.

To pursue this objective, SXHI will hold up to 100% of its total assets (including assets acquired with borrowings) in the Class A common stock of SpaceX and will write covered call options on up to 50% of those holdings, distributing any collected option premiums to investors. SXHI’s covered call strategy is reviewed monthly for cash flow sustainability, and SXHI employs cash borrowing of up to 33% of its unlevered net asset value to enhance both income and growth potential.

Like other ETFs in the Ninepoint HighShares suite, SXHI intends to pay monthly cash distributions and is expected to be eligible for a distribution reinvestment plan (DRIP), allowing investors to automatically reinvest payouts to grow their holdings over time.

Fund name Ninepoint SpaceX HighShares ETF Ticker (TSX) SXHI Distribution Frequency Monthly Risk Rating High Underlying Exposure Class A common stock of SpaceX Management Fee 0% through to September 30, 2026, and 0.29% thereafter



About Ninepoint Partners LP



Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8.2 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com or for inquiries regarding the offering, please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

Media Inquiries:

Longacre Square Partners

Andy Radia/Emma Rosh

Ninepoint@longacresquare.com

646-386-0091

Ninepoint Partners LP is the investment manager to SXHI.

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions “expects”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “will” and similar expressions to the extent that they relate to SXHI. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect Ninepoint’s current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Although Ninepoint believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Neither SXHI nor Ninepoint undertake any obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

SXHI does not have a fixed distribution amount. The amount of monthly distributions may fluctuate monthly, quarterly or annually, as applicable, and there can be no assurance that SXHI will make any distribution in any particular period or periods. The amount of ordinary cash distributions, if any, will be based on the Manager’s assessment of the prevailing market conditions. The amount of distributions may vary if there are changes in any of the factors that affect the net cash flow on the portfolio of SXHI, including the amount of leverage employed by SXHI. The amount and date of any ordinary cash distributions of SXHI will be announced in advance by issuance of a press release. Subject to compliance with the investment objectives of SXHI, the Manager may, in its complete discretion, change the frequency of these distributions and any such change will be announced by press release. SXHI intends to pay monthly distributions based on its ability to generate monthly cash flows from writing covered call options and any dividends received on the Portfolio Securities held in such SXHI’s portfolio, as applicable. The Manager will review the level of distributions for SXHI on a quarterly basis to consider the sustainability of such distributions.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees (if any), and other expenses all may be associated with investing in SXHI. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Exchange-traded mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of SXHI may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.

SXHI is generally exposed to the following risks: absence of an active market for ETF Units risk; borrowing risk; collateral risk; concentration risk; covered call strategy risk; currency risk; cybersecurity risk; derivatives risk; equity investment risk; exchange risk; foreign investment risk; foreign withholding tax risk; halted trading of ETF Units risk; inflation risk; interest rate risk; large capitalization issuer risk; leverage risk; market risk; no ownership risk; passive launch public issuer investment risk; performance risk; regulatory risk; risks associated with an investment in the launch public issuer; specific issuer risk; tax risk; and trading price of ETF Units risk.