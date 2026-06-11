Potter Electric Signal Company and BuildingReports Announce Strategic Partnership





ST. LOUIS, Mo. and ATLANTA, Ga., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potter Electric Signal Company (Potter) and BuildingReports® recently announced a new strategic partnership focused on expanding connectivity and compliance support for fire and life safety professionals.

As part of this strategic collaboration, BuildingReports will extend the capabilities of its industry-leading ScanSeries® inspection platform through the introduction of PanelScan™, an initiative engineered to seamlessly integrate fire alarm panel activity directly into the inspection workflow. This partnership with Potter Electric Signal Company creates meaningful opportunities to unify inspection reporting and panel data within a more connected, streamlined compliance process.

Importantly, the PanelScan™ integration is designed to operate alongside Potter's existing IntelliView™ service without disruption, ensuring continuity of current monitoring operations while expanding the overall value delivered to end users.

The planned integration will support enhanced verification of inspections by correlating panel activity with inspection events captured within BuildingReports. This additional layer of validation is designed to help strengthen documentation, improve transparency, and support ongoing compliance efforts.

The collaboration is currently in development, with both companies working together to define future capabilities and integration enhancements that will continue to support the evolving needs of the fire and life safety industry.

BuildingReports brings decades of inspection expertise, advanced mobile and cloud-based technology, and the industry’s largest network of inspection professionals. Its platform enables technicians to efficiently capture fire and life safety device data and generate accurate, verifiable reports, helping ensure systems meet compliance requirements and clearly identify corrective actions.

Potter is recognized throughout the industry for its commitment to reliable, innovative fire and life safety solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of fire alarm systems, notification appliances, and monitoring technologies trusted worldwide.

“This partnership reflects Potter’s commitment to advancing practical, connected solutions for the fire and life safety industry,” said Shelley DePuy, Vice President of Marketing for Potter Electric Signal Company. “By working with BuildingReports, we’re helping create a more streamlined approach to inspection visibility and panel activity data, giving customers greater confidence in their compliance processes while preserving continuity with the tools they already rely on.”

“Potter has long been recognized as an industry leader in fire alarm technology, and we’re excited to work together to deliver more connected compliance solutions,” said Jason Kronz, CEO/CTO of BuildingReports. “Integrating panel activity into the BuildingReports workflow will help improve visibility, streamline reporting, and strengthen documentation for service providers.”

Additional details regarding the integration and future availability will be announced as development progresses.

About Potter Electric Signal Company

Potter Electric Signal Company is a leading manufacturer of fire and life safety equipment, including fire alarm systems, notification appliances, and monitoring solutions. With a legacy of innovation and reliability, Potter products are trusted to protect people and property in facilities around the world.

About BuildingReports

Since 2000, BuildingReports has been dedicated to making buildings safer and compliance easier with trusted digital inspection solutions. Our platform supports inspections for fire protection systems, video and access control security systems, and HVAC equipment – helping ensure safety, efficiency, and regulatory compliance. Today, we power the world’s largest network of independent service providers and facility managers, completing inspections in millions of buildings worldwide. With third-party verification and certification built in, every inspection report is accurate, reliable, and fully documented. Users can access data anytime, anywhere, through a standard web browser, giving property managers and stakeholders the confidence and flexibility to make informed decisions. Learn more at buildingreports.com.

Contact Information:

BuildingReports:

Paul Robertson

Marketing Manager

probertson@buildingreports.com

404-662-2278

Potter Electric Signal Company:

Shelley DePuy

Vice President of Marketing, Fire Safety & ERCES

shelleyd@pottersignal.com

314-724-2443

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e605ded-485f-4f3d-a0de-77e02fc17a51