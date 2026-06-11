Providing a space for children of all abilities to feel seen and heard, preschool series How We Do It debuts June 27 on AMI-tv and AMI+

TORONTO, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From handling big feelings, trying new sports or making friends, being a preschooler comes with challenges. That’s where Carly, Isaac and Howie the Dog come in! AMI, in association with How We Do It Productions Inc., proudly announces the debut of How We Do It (27x7), Saturday, June 27, at 8 a.m. Eastern on AMI-tv and AMI+.

How We Do It is a series that brings children of all abilities together to show viewers how they live their best lives. Hosts Carly (Allison Lang), who has a limb difference; Isaac (Donovan Whyte), who is a paraplegic and wheelchair user; and puppet Howie the Dog (Crispi Lord) explore topics relevant to preschoolers, with a special focus on the disability community. Whenever Carly, Isaac or Howie need insight or advice, they call on a diverse group of their clubhouse friends to help them share, laugh and play!

The How We Do It set is a playful, colourful, creative and safe space that includes the Creativity Counter, Sports Zone, Tree Bench, Rainbow Archway, Howie’s Tent and The Lounge.

The producers created a custom set that is accessible to all who visit. The set features an extra-wide entry for wheelchair users, custom furniture to meet various height requirements, and an open-concept layout that allows objects to be moved easily and quickly.

How We Do It is designed to empower and uplift all voices, disabled or able-bodied, by creating a welcoming and inclusive space.

Watch Episode 1, “The Running Leg,” now!

The first three episodes of How We Do It, broadcast back-to-back on June 27, are:

“The Running Leg”

Howie is introduced to Carly’s brand-new running leg. Although confused by the idea at first, he soon learns that everyone has their own special way of doing things.

“Sports”

As Carly prepares for her volleyball tryout, Isaac discovers there’s a way to move and play that’s right for everyone.

“Butterflies”

Carly tries to hide her feelings as she waits for results from her volleyball tryouts. She soon learns that talking about big feelings actually helps you feel better.

Created by Abigail Curtis—who developed the series as part of AMI’s Apprenticeship Program—How We Do It was filmed at the John Hopkins Regina Soundstage in Saskatchewan, with support from Creative Saskatchewan and the Canada Media Fund.

How We Do It airs Saturdays at 8 a.m. Eastern with three back-to-back episodes on AMI-tv. Stream the show anytime, for free, on AMI+.

Follow AMI on Instagram for the latest news on How We Do It and check out exclusive content on AMI’s YouTube page.

About How We Do It Productions Inc.

How We Do It Productions Inc. is a Saskatchewan-based company that builds confidence and kindness in preschoolers through engaging content championing inclusivity, diversity, and community. Connect with hwdi.tv on Instagram.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians with disabilities through three broadcast services — AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French — and streaming platform AMI+ . Our vision is to establish AMI as a leader in the creation of content that is led by and for people in the disability community. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

For media inquiries and information, please contact:

Greg David

Communications Specialist

Accessible Media Inc.

Greg.David@ami.ca

647-417-0631

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d83347bb-3e7b-4a11-9adf-b13884fc05d3