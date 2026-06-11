Probiogen Chill Biotic and Sport Biotic Win Mindful Award For “Probiotic Product of the Year”

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Mindful Awards Program, an independent recognition platform highlighting conscious companies and products that mindfully make waves in the ever-expanding world of consumer-packaged goods, today announced that Chill Biotic and Sport Biotic from Probiogen , a DIYA Beauty & Wellness brand, have been selected as the winners of the “Probiotic Product of the Year” award in the 8th annual awards program.

Chill Biotic and Sport Biotic from Probiogen are effervescent probiotics that use Smart Spore technology. The effervescent tablets get dropped into water and become a palatable, easy-to-drink alternative to pills for quicker digestion and effectiveness. Smart Spore is a probiotic delivery system designed to support digestive health and overall wellness with spore-forming strains like Bacillus coagulans, which are naturally designed to withstand heat, stomach acid, and digestive enzymes.. All Probiogen products are free from: Dairy, Soy, Gluten, GMOs, artificial colors or flavors.

Sport Biotic provides energy for daytime activities, performance and muscle recovery, resilience, and hydration. Formulated for athletes and active lifestyles, this blend delivers key vitamins, minerals, and electrolytes that supports energy and immune health. B Vitamins help convert food into fuel and fight occasional fatigue, while Vitamins C and A provide antioxidant defense. Vitamin D3 and Zinc enhance immune health. Sodium with Potassium Bicarbonate supports hydration and muscle function. In addition, Citric Acid aids mineral absorption to replenish what has been lost through activity. Sport Biotic supports digestion, nutrient absorption and gut health.

Chill Biotic helps with relaxation, supports a healthy stress response, enhances restful sleep, calm and emotional well-being as well as mental clarity. The targeted formula with Bacillus coagulans, Lactiplantibacillus plantarum, and Lactobacillus acidophilus, plus clinically studied ashwagandha extract support a calm, balanced state. Enhanced with Vitamin B12, Vitamin D3, Vitamin C, Electrolytes, and Prebiotic fiber, this blend helps promote cognitive clarity, mood and calm energy.

“Our unique approach to pre-, pro- and postbiotic integrated wellness emphasizes a commitment to innovation and excellence. We are revolutionizing the industry by tapping into the growth potential of consumers who demand probiotic applications that go beyond basic gut health. Our innovative targeted formulas provide something for everyone,” said Angie Everhart, CEO, DIYA Beauty & Wellness. “We’re grateful for the ‘Probiotic Product of the Year’ Mindful Award. We’ll continue to develop clinically proven, science-backed formulas that address diverse needs from stress, weight and allergy management, and both women’s and men’s overall health.”

The mission of the Mindful Awards is to bring awareness to the benefits of mindfulness and its impact on society as a whole, to create a more compassionate and sustainable world. The 2026 awards program honors conscious consumer packaged goods (CPGs) companies, products, and services that are setting a new standard in the CPG industry, recognizing the very best in transparent, fair, natural, organic, sustainable, healthy and delicious categories. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from all over the world from companies whose innovations enhance daily living, promote sustainability, and improve quality of life.

“Probiogen represents the intersection where cutting-edge science meets everyday wellness. Traditional probiotics often perish during digestion, unable to withstand heat, stomach acid, and digestive enzymes. Individuals who experience bloating, gas, or constipation, or who have recently taken antibiotics, especially can’t access the full benefit of the products they take,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. “Probiogen formulations support vitality from the inside out. By combining resilient spore-based probiotics with targeted nutrients, adaptogens, and functional actives, these two new effervescent products support digestion, immunity, energy, recovery, and mood in a delicious,easy-to-consume, more bioavailable way.”

While the demand for CPGs remains consistent, consumer preferences evolve and change as they rely more heavily on third-party validation when making new purchasing decisions. The 2026 Mindful Awards winners range from groundbreaking food and beverage products to sustainable household solutions, redefining consumer experiences worldwide.

For every product purchased, Probiogen donates one meal to 100 Billion Meals, feeding those verging on starvation worldwide.

About Mindful Awards

The Mindful Awards organization is devoted to honoring mindful companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry that are setting the foundation for our future. Mindful Awards are devoted to providing a forum for public recognition around the achievements in categories Food, Beverage, Snacks, Supplements, Home, and Personal Care. Our mission is to bring awareness to the benefits of mindfulness and its impact on society as a whole. We believe that through mindfulness, we can create a more compassionate and sustainable world. www.mindfulawards.com

About Probiogen

Award-Winning Probiogen is revolutionizing the probiotics market with groundbreaking Smart Spore Technology formulas and effervescent tribiotics. Backed by the latest research and developed by microbiologists using DNA Verified strains in the capsule formulation , Probiogen is proven to survive 100x better than the Leading Brands and Yogurt for better digestive balance, immunity, and healthier living. www.probiogen.com

About DIYA Beauty & Wellness

DIYA takes care of its customers inside and out, from head to toe. The DIYA Beauty & Wellness LLC. portfolio of award-winning brands includes BareOrganics Superfoods and Organic Coffees and Teas, Oralgen NuPearl Teeth Whitening Systems featuring NuBright® Led Activation Technology, and ProBiogen Spore Based natural Probiotics for men and women and the new effervescent tribiotics Sport Biotic and Chill Biotic . Products are available at Walmart, Sprouts, HEB, Kroger, Wegmans, Whole Foods, Meijer, KEHE, UNFI, Palko, and more or at Amazon.com . www.diyabwell.com

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Mindful Awards

travis@mindfulawards.com

949.667.4475