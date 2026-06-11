Eric J. Purchase of Purchase, George, & Murphey P.C. Named President-Elect of the Pennsylvania Association of Justice

ERIE, Pa., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eric J. Purchase of Purchase George & Murphey P.C. has been elected President-Elect of the Pennsylvania Association of Justice , a statewide organization dedicated to protecting the civil justice system and advocating for the rights of injured individuals across the Commonwealth.

Purchase will formally be elected on June 17th and will assume leadership of the organization as it continues its mission of ensuring access to justice, safeguarding the right to a jury trial, and promoting fairness within Pennsylvania’s courts.

In accepting the role, Purchase emphasized the importance of preserving the civil justice system as a critical check on corporate and institutional accountability.

“Juries play an essential role in our democracy,” Purchase said. “The civil justice system gives everyday Pennsylvanians a voice when they have been harmed. I am honored to serve as President-Elect of the Pennsylvania Association of Justice and to continue advocating for fairness, transparency, and accountability in our courts.”

Throughout his legal career, Purchase has been a trial attorney representing injured clients in complex civil litigation matters. His leadership within the Pennsylvania Association of Justice reflects a long-standing commitment to advancing the rights of individuals and strengthening the role of civil trials in the justice system.

As President-Elect, Purchase will guide the organization’s legislative, educational, and advocacy efforts during a period of continued discussion around civil justice reform in Pennsylvania and nationally.

About Purchase, George & Murphey, P.C.

Based in Erie, Pennsylvania, Purchase, George & Murphey is a leading personal injury law firm serving clients across Northwestern Pennsylvania. The firm is known for its tenacious advocacy, compassionate client service, and track record of successful outcomes in complex injury and wrongful death cases. With deep roots in the Erie community and a fierce commitment to justice, the firm continues to serve as a voice for those harmed by negligence or wrongdoing.