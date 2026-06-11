Moburst Taps Seasoned Tech Strategist Salam Beasan as Vice President of AI and Innovation

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moburst , a leading full-service mobile-first digital marketing agency, has named Salam Beasan vice president of AI and innovation. Having begun her career at technology giants Microsoft and eBay before becoming a driving force in data and product innovation at global SaaS companies, Beasan brings a rare combination of technical depth and product vision that uniquely positions her to lead the agency's next phase of growth.

Beasan's background covers the full range of data and product development, from building analytics infrastructure to bringing agentic and generative AI products to market. She spent more than six years at Toluna, where she built out the company's data visualization and analytics suite, took its behavioral data offering from concept to launch and launched its flagship research platform, Toluna Start, before leading B2C innovation and panel operations at Similarweb. She then joined Lusha as director of product, overseeing the company's AI transformation, and most recently served as head of product at Limy AI, leading the development of GEO and generative AI solutions.

In her new role, Beasan will lead Moburst's AI team, driving the automation and productization of its full suite of services. Working alongside the agency's departmental AI Champions, she will advance automation and innovation across all 29 service offerings, from AEO and performance marketing to creative, media buying and digital transformation, ensuring clients stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market.

“At Moburst, we have always believed that AI done right is a growth engine, not just a workflow tool," said Gilad Bechar, founder and CEO of Moburst. "Salam brings the product depth and AI expertise to help us build our own gOS (Growth Operating System), which will achieve greater results for our clients. We are at an exciting inflection point, and her leadership will be instrumental in shaping the next phase of Moburst.”

The hire reflects the growing role AI plays across Moburst's entire service business. Since launching its AI Champions program in 2025, the agency has embedded intelligent automation across every department, and Beasan's appointment gives that infrastructure the dedicated executive leadership it needs to continue scaling toward its proprietary gOS.

“AI is moving faster than most organizations can absorb, and the brands that learn to operationalize it will pull ahead significantly,” said Beasan. “I have spent my career building products at the intersection of data and AI, and I have seen firsthand what separates the companies that grow from the ones that stall. At Moburst, we have the tools, the talent and the track record to make that happen. My job is to make it smarter, faster and more impactful for every client we serve."

For more information about Moburst and its award-winning services, visit www.moburst.com .

About Moburst

Moburst is a full-service mobile-first digital agency that propels companies into category leaders through AI-powered marketing. Our methodology is driven by a proprietary AI program, with dedicated experts embedded in every department to pioneer intelligent solutions that deliver unparalleled client growth.

Trusted by global leaders from startups to enterprises like Google, Uber, Samsung, and Reddit, we deliver end-to-end results across the full marketing stack. Our expertise spans data-driven strategy, full-funnel organic growth (ASO/SEO/AEO), award-winning creative, digital transformation with dev teams, and intelligent media planning and buying execution.

Our services:

STRATEGY: Mobile Strategy, Product Design, Digital & Social Strategy, Analytics & BI

ORGANIC: AEO/GEO, ASO, SEO, CRO, Localization, Public Relations, Podcasting

CREATIVE: Concept & Design Services, Video Production, Content, UI-UX

MEDIA: Social, Search, Networks & RTBs, Influencers, Email, OTT, Premium Publishers

DEVELOP: Wireframes, Websites, Apps, eCommerce, AI-Powered Tools

Every day, our team’s mission is to innovate creative solutions that connect brands with highly targeted audiences that convert into loyal users. Ready to accelerate your own growth curve?

Let’s build it together.