PicS N.V. Notice of August 4, 2026 Application Deadline for Class Action Lawsuit - Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq. at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, Before Application Deadline

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., notifies investors in PicS N.V. (“PicS” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: PICS) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors of PicS who were adversely affected if they purchased the Company’s Class A common stock in and/or traceable to its January 30, 2026 initial public offering (the “IPO”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-pics/?prs=globe

PicS investors should contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-pics/?prs=globe to learn more.

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, PicS and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in the Offering Documents, violating federal securities laws. The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) in December 2025, the Company determined that its credit assessment procedures were deficient and required enhancement; (ii) following implementation of revised procedures, the Company reclassified approximately R$590 million of exposures from Stage 2 to Stage 3, resulting in an incremental ECL charge of R$88 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025; (iii) the Company experienced an undisclosed Stage 3 formation rate exceeding 7% in the fourth quarter of 2025, materially departing from the historical trends disclosed in the offering documents; (iv) the offering documents materially overstated the effectiveness of PicS N.V.'s credit models, user data, and underwriting and risk-monitoring capabilities; and (v) prior to the IPO, PicS N.V.'s expansion into riskier business lines had led to deteriorating credit quality, increased default and impairment risk, and adverse financial and operational trends that were expected to continue worsening and materially impact the Company's business and financial results.

The case is FirstFire Global Opportunities Fund, LLC v. PicS N.V., No. 26-cv-04793.

WHAT TO DO? If you invested in PicS and suffered a loss during the relevant time frame, you have until August 4, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff; however, your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

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