Top Aces to Acquire Select Global International, Strengthening Canada’s Sovereign Fighter Pilot Training Capability

MONTREAL, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top Aces Inc. (“Top Aces”), a global leader in advanced operational air combat training, today announced an agreement to acquire Select Global International (“SGI”), a Canadian defence company with deep expertise in simulator-based fighter pilot instruction supporting the Royal Canadian Air Force (“RCAF”).

Founded in 2013, SGI has built a strong reputation delivering high-fidelity synthetic training solutions for CF-18 aircrew. The company is comprised of highly experienced former CF-18 instructor pilots, many of whom have recent operational and command experience within the RCAF.

The acquisition brings together SGI’s synthetic training expertise with Top Aces’ more than 20 years of advanced live-fly operational training, creating a uniquely integrated capability across live, virtual, and constructive (LVC) training environments. The combined team represents an unparalleled cadre of subject matter experts with direct experience designing and delivering all elements of modern fighter training.

Together, the companies will deliver a capability that directly supports Canada’s Operational Training Infrastructure Enterprise Modernization (OTIEM) program and advances the objectives of Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy, strengthening domestic training expertise at a critical moment aligned with the RCAF’s transition to a fifth-generation force.

Paul Bouchard, Chief Executive Officer of Top Aces stated: “Our acquisition of SGI marks an important step in strengthening Canada’s ability to train for the future fight. By combining the expertise of SGI and Top Aces, we are uniquely positioned to deliver a Canadian-led, live and synthetic blended training solution that directly supports the RCAF’s transition to a fifth generation fighter capability.”

Yves Renaud, Owner and President of SGI, welcomed the next chapter for the company and its people. “Our team is proud of the role we have played in supporting Canada’s CF-18 pilots,” said Mr. Renaud. “Becoming part of Top Aces allows us to build on that legacy – contributing our expertise to a more holistic training solution for the RCAF’s next generation.”

The transaction further reinforces Top Aces’ long-standing commitment to advancing mission readiness across Canada, NATO, and allied partner forces through proven, operationally relevant training solutions. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and third party consents.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the management, are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

All statements in this news release speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, Top Aces does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any such statements.

About Top Aces

Founded in 2000 by former RCAF CF 18 pilots, Top Aces delivers advanced, live-fly combat training to the Canadian Armed Forces, as well as NATO and allied forces worldwide. With an industry leading safety record of more than 150,000 accident free flight hours, Top Aces operates the world’s largest fleet of commercially owned tactical fighter aircraft, including the only privately operated F-16s. Built on an uncompromising commitment to safety, credibility, and operational realism, Top Aces provides mission critical training informed by real world experience – preparing allied forces to operate against advanced, near peer threats in an increasingly complex and contested environment. Experience Matters.

Learn more at www.topaces.com.

About Select Global International

Select Global International is a Canadian defence company specializing in simulator‑based fighter pilot instruction and synthetic training solutions in support of the Royal Canadian Air Force. Founded in 2013, SGI is staffed by veteran CF‑18 instructor pilots with extensive operational and leadership experience.

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Media Contact:

Erin Black

Director of Corporate Communications and Marketing, Top Aces

+1 (514) 694-7224

media@topaces.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75dd2a4a-63fb-49f1-8b8a-24c8830df972